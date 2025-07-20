Two Israeli Soldiers Seriously Injured in Gaza Explosion

Tel Aviv, MINA – Two reserve combat engineers were seriously injured on Saturday after a roadside bomb exploded in southern Gaza.

According to the army’s statement, the injured officer serves in the 710th Engineering Battalion of the 179th Ram Division, while the second soldier belongs to the 749th Engineering Battalion under the 828th Bislan Brigade. The explosion occurred during a patrol in a military Humvee, the army added, following an internal investigation.

Both soldiers were evacuated to the hospital for urgent medical treatment. Their families have been notified.

This incident comes amid ongoing Palestinian resistance operations across multiple fronts in the Gaza Strip. These operations have inflicted significant human and material losses on Israeli forces.

Also Read: Israeli Forces Open Fire on Aid Seekers in Northern Gaza, 30 Civilians Killed

Abu Obeida, the spokesperson for Hamas’ al-Qassam Brigades, delivered a video statement on Friday. He said the group’s current focus is on increasing Israeli military casualties and capturing soldiers. Abu Obeida emphasized that al-Qassam fighters are adapting and employing new tactics, shaped by lessons from what he described as the longest and most exhausting war in Palestinian history.

He also warned the Israeli government that its continued aggression would only lead to more losses, with a constant return of soldiers’ coffins to their families. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Palestinian Resistance Releases Ground-Level Footage of Gaza Operations