Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Death Toll in Gaza Genocide Surpasses 53,000 as of May 21

2 hours ago

2 hours ago

(Photo: Al-Jazeera)

Gaza, MINA – The Ministry of Health in Gaza has reported that 82 Palestinians were killed and 262 injured within the past 24 hours, as Israeli air and ground strikes continue to intensify across Gaza strip.

Since the beginning of Israel’s military offensive on October 7, 2023, the total number of Palestinians killed has reached 53,655, with 121,950 others injured, according to figures published by Al Mayadeen.

The violence has escalated significantly since March 18, 2025, when Israel resumed military operations following a brief ceasefire. In this renewed phase, 3,509 Palestinians have been killed and 9,909 injured.

Humanitarian organizations have repeatedly condemned the ongoing attacks, citing severe violations of international law and a looming risk of famine and health system collapse in Gaza.[]

