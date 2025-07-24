AWG: Israel Committing Modern Genocide, Islamic World Fails to Protect Gaza

Bekasi, MINA – The Aqsa Working Group (AWG) has condemned Israel’s total blockade on Gaza, calling it an act of modern genocide that has left millions facing starvation and death. The statement was delivered Thursday in Bekasi, West Java.

“The situation in Gaza has gone beyond all humanitarian limits,” said AWG Chairman M. Anshorullah. “Palestinians are left hungry, thirsty, without medical care, and bombarded daily in their own land without respite.”

He cited a TRT World report showing a boy scavenging for food in garbage piles and an elderly woman collapsing from hunger in southern Gaza. “They are no longer seeking to live; they are struggling simply not to die,” he added.

AWG accused Israel of carrying out systematic ethnic cleansing and labeled the US a primary collaborator. Anshorullah also sharply criticized neighboring Arab countries, including Jordan, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE for failing to deliver aid or take meaningful action.

“They cannot be called sovereign states when they lack independence and the courage to confront Israel,” he asserted.

Expressing deep frustration with the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the Arab League, AWG declared both institutions ineffective in protecting Al-Aqsa Mosque and halting the massacre in Gaza.

“It would be better to dissolve them than keep them useless,” Anshorullah said.

AWG urged the Indonesian government to step up diplomatic pressure on Israel in international forums and push the OIC to take concrete action, especially in sending emergency aid. The group also called on Muslims and the global community to boycott pro-Israel products and speak out against atrocities.

“Silence means complicity in genocide,” the statement read.

To Palestinians, AWG delivered a message of resilience:

“You are fighting for freedom and dismantling the last standing imperialist power on earth,” Anshorullah concluded.

The Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) reports that 133,000 Gazans are already in catastrophic hunger (Phase 5), a figure expected to rise to 345,000 by winter, marking one of the worst famine crises of the century.[]

