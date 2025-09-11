Sheikh Ali Al-Qaradaghi: Defending Gaza Today Safeguards the Future of the Ummah

Doha, MINA – Sheikh Dr. Ali Al-Qaradaghi, President of the International Union of Muslim Scholars (IUMS), has warned that defending the people of Gaza is crucial not only for the Muslim world but for the security and future of humanity at large.

Al-Qaradaghi stressed that the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza is not a local crisis but a global warning. “Defending Gaza today is the same as protecting yourselves tomorrow from aggressors who could target your capitals or your countries. The horrifying scenes are drawing closer—so prepare before everything becomes fuel for the fire,” he said, as reported by Al-Aqsa TV on Thursday.

His statement came as the Gaza Ministry of Health reported 41 Palestinians killed in the past 24 hours by Israeli airstrikes. Among them, 12 were killed while waiting for humanitarian aid, and 30 others were injured.

Alongside the bombardment, Gaza faces an escalating hunger crisis. In the last day alone, five people died from malnutrition, bringing the total starvation-related death toll since the start of Israel’s assault to 404, among them 141 children.

Since the offensive began in October 2023, more than 64,600 Palestinians have been killed and about 163,500 wounded, according to official Gaza government data corroborated by several international organizations.

Al-Qaradaghi underscored that solidarity with Gaza is not only a political stance but also a moral and religious obligation. He urged Muslim nations, international organizations, and the global community to act swiftly to stop Israel’s aggression and prevent a broader disaster.

“Silence means allowing tyranny to spread. When Gaza falls, it signals that the same threat could reach other nations,” he warned.

The crisis has entered a critical phase, marked by relentless airstrikes, widespread famine, and the collapse of healthcare services. Analysts caution that without decisive international pressure, the death toll will keep rising, further destabilizing the region and beyond.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

