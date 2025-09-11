SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Sheikh Ali Al-Qaradaghi: Defending Gaza Today Safeguards the Future of the Ummah

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 18 hours ago

18 hours ago

9 Views ㅤ

Doha, MINA – Sheikh Dr. Ali Al-Qaradaghi, President of the International Union of Muslim Scholars (IUMS), has warned that defending the people of Gaza is crucial not only for the Muslim world but for the security and future of humanity at large.

Al-Qaradaghi stressed that the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza is not a local crisis but a global warning. “Defending Gaza today is the same as protecting yourselves tomorrow from aggressors who could target your capitals or your countries. The horrifying scenes are drawing closer—so prepare before everything becomes fuel for the fire,” he said, as reported by Al-Aqsa TV on Thursday.

His statement came as the Gaza Ministry of Health reported 41 Palestinians killed in the past 24 hours by Israeli airstrikes. Among them, 12 were killed while waiting for humanitarian aid, and 30 others were injured.

Alongside the bombardment, Gaza faces an escalating hunger crisis. In the last day alone, five people died from malnutrition, bringing the total starvation-related death toll since the start of Israel’s assault to 404, among them 141 children.

Also Read: European Parliament Passes Resolution on Gaza’s Humanitarian Catastrophe

Since the offensive began in October 2023, more than 64,600 Palestinians have been killed and about 163,500 wounded, according to official Gaza government data corroborated by several international organizations.

Al-Qaradaghi underscored that solidarity with Gaza is not only a political stance but also a moral and religious obligation. He urged Muslim nations, international organizations, and the global community to act swiftly to stop Israel’s aggression and prevent a broader disaster.

“Silence means allowing tyranny to spread. When Gaza falls, it signals that the same threat could reach other nations,” he warned.

The crisis has entered a critical phase, marked by relentless airstrikes, widespread famine, and the collapse of healthcare services. Analysts caution that without decisive international pressure, the death toll will keep rising, further destabilizing the region and beyond.[]

Also Read: 70% of Poles Believe Israel Committing Genocide in Gaza

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

 

Also Read: UN Security Council Condemns Israeli Strikes Targeting Qatar

Tagdefending Gaza future of Ummah Gaza famine crisis 2025 Gaza health ministry report casualties Gaza humanitarian catastrophe Gaza starvation deaths children global warning Gaza crisis Israeli airstrikes Gaza death toll IUMS President Gaza statement Sheikh Ali Al-Qaradaghi Gaza solidarity with Gaza Muslim duty

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

International

Sheikh Ali Al-Qaradaghi: Defending Gaza Today Safeguards the Future of the Ummah

  • 18 hours ago
Palestine

Gaza Malnutrition Crisis Deepens, Child Death Toll Rises

  • 19 hours ago
Articles

Introducing the Global Sumud Humanitarian Flotilla: Sailing Hope Through Gaza’s Blockade

  • Saturday, 23 August 2025 - 10:02 WIB
Palestine

AWG: Israel Committing Modern Genocide, Islamic World Fails to Protect Gaza

  • Thursday, 24 July 2025 - 20:55 WIB
Load More
Indonesia

Indonesian Halal Watch Urges Enforcement of Halal Product Law Over Free Lunch Trays

  • Thursday, 4 September 2025 - 05:30 WIB
Indonesia

MER-C Ready to Send Medical Team to Earthquake-Hit Afghanistan

  • Thursday, 4 September 2025 - 22:57 WIB
Israeli Airstrikes on Doha (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Hamas: Assassinations Will Not Stop Resistance

  • Wednesday, 10 September 2025 - 23:00 WIB
International

Sheikh Ali Al-Qaradaghi: Defending Gaza Today Safeguards the Future of the Ummah

  • 18 hours ago
Palestine

Hamas Leader Rejects Reported US Plan to Evacuate Gaza: “Gaza Is Not for Sale”

  • Tuesday, 2 September 2025 - 14:44 WIB
Indonesia

Prosecutors in Sabang Carry Out Public Caning for Three Sharia Offenders

  • Monday, 8 September 2025 - 20:27 WIB
People of Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

700 Days of Israeli Aggression Leave 90% of Gaza Destroyed

  • Saturday, 6 September 2025 - 23:57 WIB
Palestine

At Least 8 Civilians, Including Child, Killed in Israeli Strikes on Gaza

  • Wednesday, 10 September 2025 - 21:00 WIB
Palestinian in Gaza starvation (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

UNICEF Warns Child Malnutrition in Gaza Hits Record Levels Amid Israeli Escalation

  • 8 hours ago
Asia

Rescue Efforts Underway as Powerful Earthquake Kills 800 in Eastern Afghanistan

  • Tuesday, 2 September 2025 - 07:05 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us