Thousands Rally in Surabaya in Solidarity with Palestine

Surabaya, MINA – Thousands of people from various background of society gathered in front of the Grahadi State Building in Surabaya, East Java, on Saturday to show their support for Palestine.

The demonstrators, dressed in white, carried Palestinian flags, keffiyehs, banners, and posters bearing messages of solidarity. Among the visible signs were slogans such as “Don’t Forget Gaza” and “Save Palestine, Free Palestine.”

East Java Vice Governor Emil Elestianto Dardak delivered a speech during the peaceful rally, emphasizing the importance of justice for the Palestinian people.

“Today, we gather in the spirit of struggle for justice for the people of Palestine,” Emil declared before the crowd.

The mass rally included participants from a wide range of backgrounds, religious leaders, community figures, university students, school pupils, and humanitarian activists.

The demonstration was initiated by the Muhammadiyah Regional Board (PDM) of Surabaya and supported by 84 organizations under the banner of the People’s Alliance for Palestine.[]

