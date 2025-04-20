SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Thousands Rally in Surabaya in Solidarity with Palestine

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 2 hours ago

2 hours ago

6 Views ㅤ

Aliansi Rakyat Bela Palestina

Surabaya, MINA – Thousands of people from various background of society gathered in front of the Grahadi State Building in Surabaya, East Java, on Saturday to show their support for Palestine.

The demonstrators, dressed in white, carried Palestinian flags, keffiyehs, banners, and posters bearing messages of solidarity. Among the visible signs were slogans such as “Don’t Forget Gaza” and “Save Palestine, Free Palestine.”

East Java Vice Governor Emil Elestianto Dardak delivered a speech during the peaceful rally, emphasizing the importance of justice for the Palestinian people.

“Today, we gather in the spirit of struggle for justice for the people of Palestine,” Emil declared before the crowd.

Also Read: Indonesian Textile Products Face Up to 47% Tariffs in the US

The mass rally included participants from a wide range of backgrounds, religious leaders, community figures, university students, school pupils, and humanitarian activists.

The demonstration was initiated by the Muhammadiyah Regional Board (PDM) of Surabaya and supported by 84 organizations under the banner of the People’s Alliance for Palestine.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Indonesian Religious Affairs Minister Urges Hajj Pilgrims to Pray for Palestine

TagAnti-genocide protest Civil society mobilization East Java solidarity. Emil Dardak speech Free Palestine slogans Gaza awareness campaign Grassroots humanitarian action Indonesian public support Interfaith unity gathering. Justice for Palestine. Muhammadiyah-led protest Palestinian flags flown Peaceful mass demonstration People’s Alliance support Pro-Palestine movement Religious leaders unite Solidarity for Gaza Student activist presence Surabaya Palestine rally White-clad demonstrators

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Indonesia

Thousands Rally in Surabaya in Solidarity with Palestine

  • 2 hours ago
International

Qatari Parliament Speaker Calls for Unified Parliamentary Action to End Israeli Aggression in Gaza

  • 12 hours ago
Load More
America

Video Evidence Challenges Israeli Military’s Justification for Killing of Gaza Paramedics

  • Saturday, 5 April 2025 - 21:59 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Occupation Army Completes Siege of Rafah

  • Saturday, 12 April 2025 - 21:43 WIB
Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto delivered a keynote speech at the ADF Talk session during the 2025 Antalya Diplomacy Forum (ADF), held at the Nest Convention Center in Antalya on Friday (photo: Indonesian Foreign Ministry)
Indonesia

Indonesia’s President Addresses Current Global Geopolitical Landscape

  • Saturday, 12 April 2025 - 22:24 WIB
none

Death Toll in Gaza Rises to Over 51,000 as Israel Kills 25 Civilians 

  • Wednesday, 16 April 2025 - 22:55 WIB
Indonesia

Transjakarta Launches Free Drinking Water Refill Stations to Promote Sustainable Living

  • Thursday, 17 April 2025 - 22:58 WIB
Israelis Protest in Tel Aviv to Demand Agreement with Palestinian to Release Captives (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Over 120,000 Israelis Sign Petitions to End Gaza War

  • Thursday, 17 April 2025 - 22:30 WIB
Aid trucks enter Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
none

Israel Reaffirms Total Blockade on Humanitarian Aid to Gaza Amid Global Outcry

  • Friday, 18 April 2025 - 11:13 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Renewed Aggression on Gaza Enters 32nd Day, Killing Civilians

  • Friday, 18 April 2025 - 21:11 WIB
Indonesia

Indonesian Textile Products Face Up to 47% Tariffs in the US

  • 2 hours ago
Several Palestinians were killed and injured in an Israeli strike on tents sheltering displaced people in Gaza. (Photo: via Anas al-Sharif X page)
Palestine

Israeli Airstrikes Kill Dozens, Including Children in Gaza

  • Friday, 18 April 2025 - 08:25 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us