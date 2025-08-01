MUI Calls on Muslims to Attend the Grand Rally to Save Gaza in Jakarta

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI) has called on the Muslim community to take part in the Grand Rally “United to Save Gaza,” which will be held at the National Monument area in Jakarta on Sunday, starting at 6:00 a.m. local time.

The call was made as an expression of concern and solidarity for the humanitarian crisis currently affecting the people of Gaza, Palestine.

Zaitun Rasmin, the Action Coordinator of the event organized by the Indonesian Ulema Council and the Indonesian People’s Alliance for Palestine Solidarity (ARIBP), emphasized that this rally is a manifestation of compassion and solidarity with the oppressed people of Gaza.

“This is not just a protest, but a call of conscience to defend humanity. Gaza is not only being bombarded but also besieged to the point where they cannot access food or water. This is not mere hunger it is systemic starvation,” he said on Friday.

Also Read: Jakarta Weather This Friday Will Be Sunny All Day

“This is a form of killing through hunger, and it is extremely cruel,” added the General Leader of Wahdah Islamiyah.

Through his statement, he further stressed that attending the rally is a tangible form of support and defense for an oppressed nation.

The grand rally will feature humanitarian speeches by various public figures, collective prayers, the reading of a formal statement, and fundraising efforts to support food and medical aid for Gaza.

Several Islamic scholars, national preachers, humanitarian activists, representatives from civil society organizations, and public figures are expected to join the event and deliver messages of solidarity.

Also Read: Imaam Yakhsyallah: Help Gaza with Food to Attain an Honorable Status before Allah

The organizers have urged participants to maintain order, bring Palestinian solidarity attributes, and treat the event as a moral demonstration and a reflection of the Indonesian people’s concern over the ongoing occupation and genocide in this modern age.

The rally is open to all members of the public, with the hope of raising collective empathy and pressing both national and international authorities to end the violence and deliver humanitarian assistance to the people of Palestine. [Nia]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: 8.7-Magnitude Quake in Russia Triggers Tsunami Warning for Parts of Indonesia