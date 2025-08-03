SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Thousands Beat Pots and Pans to Symbolize Starvation in Gaza

sajadi - 11 minutes ago

11 minutes ago

Jakarta, MINA – Thousands of participants gathered at the Aksi Akbar Bela Palestina (Grand Action for Palestine) at the Monas (National Monument) area in Jakarta on Sunday, to demonstrate solidarity with the people of Gaza.

As reported by MINA journalist Farah Salsabila from the scene, the crowd engaged in a symbolic act of banging on pots, pans, and other cooking utensils to highlight the severe hunger crisis currently devastating Gaza Strip.

The act was carried out in unison, following the instructions of speakers delivering speeches from the main stage. One of the key speakers, Angga Aminuddin, Head of Public Relations of the Aqsa Working Group (AWG), addressed the participants with a passionate call to action.

“There are three crucial things Muslims must do for Palestine right now,” he stated. “Never stop raising your voice. Never stop speaking out for Palestine. Never stop giving aid. And always pray for the safety and liberation of Palestine.”

He emphasized that while aid for Gaza exists, most of it is not being allowed to enter, and only a minimal amount gets through.
“A catastrophic famine is occurring in Palestine right now,” Angga declared firmly.

He then urged participants who brought pots and cooking utensils to beat them as a loud, unmistakable signal of the ongoing hunger crisis in Gaza, Palestine.

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

News Channel

About Us