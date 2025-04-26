AWG Rallies Outside US Embassy, Demands End to Gaza Genocide

Jakarta, MINA – The Aqsa Working Group (AWG), held a protest outside the United States Embassy in Jakarta on Friday, demanding an immediate end to Israel’s military aggression and genocide in Gaza.

The demonstration is part of AWG’s ongoing weekly campaign titled “Lawan Zionis Israel, Boikot Produk Pendukungnya” (Resist Zionist Israel, Boycott Its Corporate Supporters).

Addressing the crowd, AWG Presidium Chairman M. Anshorullah emphasized the power of civil resistance through global boycotts as an effective and impactful means of opposing Israeli occupation and systematic violence.

“Global boycotts remain one of the most effective tools for civil society to resist Israeli oppression,” he said.

He urged Indonesians citizens to refrain from purchasing products affiliated with companies that support Israel, emphasizing that individual choices play a vital role in undermining Israel’s economic power.

“Don’t let your spending fuel the war machinery that kills Palestinian civilians. Every rupiah counts,” he declared.

The campaign aligns with the global Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement, which has successfully pressured several multinational corporations including G4S, Veolia, Orange, Puma, and Pillsbury to withdraw from projects tied to Israel’s occupation.

“Boycott now, and keep boycotting until Palestine is free and the Al-Aqsa Mosque is liberated,” Anshorullah concluded.

Founded on August 21, 2008, the Aqsa Working Group advocates for the liberation of Al-Aqsa Mosque and provides humanitarian support to the Palestinian people. Through peaceful demonstrations and public campaigns, AWG aims to mobilize global pressure against the economic and political dominance of Israel.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

