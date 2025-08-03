Indonesian Ulema Call for a Halt of Arm Sales to Israel

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesian ulema, Ustaz Abdul Somad (UAS) ignited the spirits of thousands of participants at the Grand Rally for Palestine in Jakarta’s Monas area, vehemently calling for a halt to purchasing “bullets” used to kill the Palestinian people.

Addressing thousands who packed the Monas grounds on Sunday morning, UAS delivered a humanitarian appeal and a call to resist oppression.

The Grand Rally, organized by the Indonesian People’s Alliance for Palestine (ARI-BP) in collaboration with the Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI), was also attended by numerous other national figures and scholars.

“You don’t need to be a Muslim to care about Palestine. You don’t need to be a believer to care about Palestine. You just need to be human to care about Palestine,” UAS declared from the main stage, met with shouts of “Allahu Akbar” from the participants.

Also Read: FASI Aircraft Crashes in West Java, Pilot Killed

According to him, every rupiah spent on Israeli products could end up as bullets killing civilians in Gaza.

“Not a single rupiah should be used to buy Israeli products, which are then used to buy bullets to kill Palestinians,” he emphasized.

Ustaz Abdul Somad asserted that the suffering of the Palestinian people is not merely a religious issue but a call of conscience for all humanity. He reminded the crowd that Palestine is currently awaiting the voice and concrete actions of the Muslim community, including from Indonesia, the country with the world’s largest Muslim population.

“Now Palestine is waiting for the people of Indonesia. Palestine is waiting for the furthest Muslims,” he declared loudly.

Also Read: Thousands Take to the Streets in Purbalingga for Long March Solidarity with Palestine

In his impassioned speech, UAS also urged that concern for Palestine should not stop at ceremonies or mere declarations. He called on religious scholars and Muslims to continue echoing the issue of Palestine through sermons, symbols of struggle, and concrete actions such as boycotting products affiliated with Israel.

“O scholars, O ustazs, deliver khotbah. Wear Palestinian scarves so that the ummah always remembers. Remind them with Palestinian scarves. Have mothers and our children wear Palestinian hijabs,” he urged.

He even encouraged creative actions to spread awareness, such as affixing Palestinian stickers on water bottles, motorcycles, cars, and even refrigerators.

“When we are thirsty and drink, we remember Palestine,” he affirmed.

Also Read: Jakarta Rally of Solidarity with Gaza Echoes in Three Languages

This rally is part of a global wave of solidarity over the ongoing humanitarian tragedy in the Gaza Strip. [Shibgho]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Mount Semeru Erupts Four Times Sunday Morning