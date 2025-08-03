Hundreds of Thousands of Indonesians Rally in Solidarity for Gaza in Jakarta

Jakarta, MINA – Hundreds of thousands of Indonesians gathered at the National Monument (Monas) in the capital city of Jakarta on Sunday to show solidarity with the people of Gaza, Palestine.

The mass rally was organized by the Indonesian People’s Alliance for Palestine (ARI-BP) in collaboration with the Majelis Ulama Indonesia (MUI), under the theme “United to Save Gaza from Massacre and Starvation.”

“This event will be attended by hundreds of thousands of people from various segments of society, religious leaders, and others, starting at 6:00 AM,” said KH Muhammad Zaitun Rasmin, Chairman of the ARI-BP Organizing Committee, during a press conference in Tebet, South Jakarta, on Friday night

Meanwhile, MUI Secretary General Amirsyah Tambunan emphasized that the Indonesian people must continue to voice and demonstrate their solidarity for Palestine, especially the people in Gaza.

“All elements of the nation must unite to raise their voices and continue to urge the opening of Palestine’s borders for humanitarian aid,” he stated via a Zoom appearance during the press conference.

He further called on the public to come en masse to Monas to take part in a peaceful demonstration aimed at appealing to global conscience to help the people of Palestine.

Also speaking at the event, MUI Chairman for Foreign Relations and International Cooperation, Sudarnoto Abdul Hakim, stressed that as long as Palestine remains under Israeli occupation, support for the Palestinian cause will remain everlasting.

“The situation in Gaza continues to deteriorate. It’s not only genocide, but the people are also suffering from severe hunger. Incoming humanitarian aid is far from sufficient,” he added.

“The action on Sunday demands all parties, including governments and global actors, to persuade Egypt to fully open the border so that aid can enter.”

Chairman of the ARI-BP Advisory Board, Din Syamsuddin, stated that this mass rally is crucial due to the worsening conditions in Gaza.

“Nearly 2 million people in Gaza are currently trapped in hunger. There is no other way but for peace-loving and justice-driven countries to pressure for justice and put an end to Israel’s atrocities,” he said. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

