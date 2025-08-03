Protests in Several European Cities Condemn Genocide and Starvation in Gaza

London, MINA – Mass demonstrations took place in several European cities on Saturday, denouncing the ongoing starvation genocide in the Gaza Strip.

Tens of thousands of people participated in the protests held in Paris, Oslo, Manchester, London, Stuttgart, Bremen, Wolfsburg, Berlin, Rome, Aarhus, Copenhagen, Helsingborg, and Stockholm.

The protests were organized to show support for the Palestinian people, demand an immediate ceasefire, and call for the urgent entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza.

Demonstrators waved Palestinian flags and carried banners condemning the crimes committed by the Zionist occupation against the Palestinian people.

They called for an end to double standards and emphasized the need to hold the occupation accountable for the massacres, particularly those targeting children.

Protesters strongly condemned both the genocide and the starvation crisis affecting civilians in Gaza. [Nia]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

