SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Protests in Several European Cities Condemn Genocide and Starvation in Gaza

sajadi - 3 hours ago

3 hours ago

6 Views

Palestinians and Italian pro-Palestine supporters with Palestine flags march from the Vittorio square to Tiburtina square during a rally against ongoing Israeli military operations on Gaza in Rome, Italy on July 24, 2014. (Photo: MEMO)

London, MINA – Mass demonstrations took place in several European cities on Saturday, denouncing the ongoing starvation genocide in the Gaza Strip.

Tens of thousands of people participated in the protests held in Paris, Oslo, Manchester, London, Stuttgart, Bremen, Wolfsburg, Berlin, Rome, Aarhus, Copenhagen, Helsingborg, and Stockholm.

The protests were organized to show support for the Palestinian people, demand an immediate ceasefire, and call for the urgent entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza.

Demonstrators waved Palestinian flags and carried banners condemning the crimes committed by the Zionist occupation against the Palestinian people.

Also Read: Hundreds of Tunisians Protest Gaza Starvation Genocide

They called for an end to double standards and emphasized the need to hold the occupation accountable for the massacres, particularly those targeting children.

Protesters strongly condemned both the genocide and the starvation crisis affecting civilians in Gaza. [Nia]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Slovenia Becomes First European Nation to Ban All Arms Trade with Israel

TagEuropean Pro Palestinian

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Europe

Protests in Several European Cities Condemn Genocide and Starvation in Gaza

  • 3 hours ago
Europe

Humanitarian Vessel Handala Departs Gallipoli Port En Route to Gaza

  • Monday, 21 July 2025 - 18:15 WIB
Stop Arms sale to Israel (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Europe

British Business Minister Interrupted by Pro-Palestinian Protesters at Trade Event

  • Friday, 28 March 2025 - 08:05 WIB
Photo (X/@AuntSassyAss)
America

US Federal Judge Transfers Palestinian Activist Mahmoud Khalil’s Case to New Jersey

  • Thursday, 20 March 2025 - 07:26 WIB
America

Protesters across US Demand Release of Palestinian Activist Mahmoud Khalil

  • Sunday, 16 March 2025 - 14:43 WIB
Pro Palestine protest in New York (photo: Palinfo)
America

US Considering Anti-Terrorism Law to Investigate Pro-Palestinian Protest

  • Sunday, 16 March 2025 - 14:32 WIB
Load More
Indonesia

Indonesia Declares August 18, National Holiday

  • 17 hours ago
Europe

Finland Signals Readiness to Recognize Palestine Amid International Momentum

  • Friday, 1 August 2025 - 14:04 WIB
Palestine

Hamas: Resistance and Armament Are National Rights

  • Friday, 1 August 2025 - 19:21 WIB
Palestine

Gaza Factions Welcome New York Declaration on Palestinian Statehood

  • Friday, 1 August 2025 - 22:52 WIB
Palestine

Illegal Israeli Settlers Plan Mass Invasion of Al-Aqsa Mosque for Tisha B’Av

  • 6 hours ago
A man carries the starved body of 4-month-old Yahya al-Najjar who died of severe malnutrition as food crisis continues due to Israeli blockade, in Khan Yunis, Gaza on July 20, 2025 (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Seven More Die of Starvation in Gaza, Death Toll Reaches 169

  • 16 hours ago
Indonesia

Thousands Beat Pots and Pans to Symbolize Starvation in Gaza

  • 5 hours ago
Indonesia

Jakarta Weather This Friday Will Be Sunny All Day

  • Friday, 1 August 2025 - 14:08 WIB
Tens of Thousands Attend Friday Prayer at Aqsa Mosque Despite Israeli Restrictions (photo: PIC)
Tausiyah

Friday Sermon: Colonialism on Earth Must Be Abolished

  • Friday, 1 August 2025 - 19:28 WIB
Nearly 20,000 Indonesians gathered in Jakarta’s Patung Kuda area on Sunday, May 18 2025 a massive show of solidarity with Palestine (photo: Sidik/MINA)
Indonesia

MUI Calls on Muslims to Attend the Grand Rally to Save Gaza in Jakarta

  • Friday, 1 August 2025 - 22:54 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us