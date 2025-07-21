Humanitarian Vessel Handala Departs Gallipoli Port En Route to Gaza

Gallipoli, MINA – After resolving technical issues, the humanitarian vessel Handala resumed its journey from the Port of Gallipoli, Italy, toward the Gaza Strip on Sunday.

The ship had temporarily halted due to technical malfunctions, which have since been rectified, Al-Quds Newspaper reported.

Handala is part of an ongoing mission to deliver humanitarian aid to the besieged Gaza Strip.

The vessel is a member of the Freedom Flotilla Coalition and originally set sail on July 13 from Syracuse, Italy. It made a scheduled stop in Gallipoli on July 15 to address several mechanical issues.

On Sunday afternoon, Handala departed Gallipoli, accompanied by chants and songs of support from pro-Palestinian activists gathered at the port.

Several supporters also escorted the vessel for a short distance using smaller boats, as it carried 21 international activists aboard.

Earlier this year, another Gaza-bound ship, Al-Dameer, was attacked by a Zionist drone on May 2 as it attempted to approach the Gaza coast. The assault caused a breach in the hull and ignited a fire on the deck.

Subsequently, on June 9, the Israeli military seized the Madeleine also part of the Freedom Flotilla in international waters while it was en route to Gaza. Twelve international activists on board were detained.

Israeli authorities later deported the activists under the condition that they sign a pledge not to return. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

