President Widodo Expects G20 to Become a Catalyst for Global Economic Recovery

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesian President Joko Widodo said that the momentum of Indonesia’s G20 Presidency must be a catalyst for global economic recovery. This is to answer the world’s anxiety due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We have to answer this anxiety with real actions. Indonesia is trying to make the G20 Presidency in 2022 an important part of responding to these concerns by becoming a catalyst for an inclusive global economic recovery,” said Widodo during a virtual dialogue with WEF Chief Executive Klaus Schwab on Thursday in an event entitled World Economic Forum: State of the World Address.

Previously, there was a report, as many as 84.2 percent of respondents in the Global Risk Report 2022 World Economic Forum (WEF) felt worried and restless about the state of the world that was hit by a pandemic and full of uncertainty at the moment.

The G20 Indonesia presidency carries the theme Recover Together, Recover Stronger. The President stated that under his leadership, Indonesia would prioritize partnership and inclusiveness and provide a breakthrough platform for transformation efforts in various fields.

“Indonesia’s G20 presidency must have a concrete impact on the recovery and growth of the national economy. The benefits must also be felt for the wider community. We want to take advantage of the G20 cooperation to increase trade, increase industrialization, increase technological mastery in Indonesia and the world,” he explained.

President explained that Indonesia’s G20 Presidency focuses on three main priorities that are in line with national priorities and global conditions.

First, reorganizing the global health architecture to be more inclusive and responsive to crises.

Second, digital-based transformation. The President emphasized that the optimization of digital technology or economic transformation must be felt by the community, especially by micro, small and medium enterprises.

Third, the transition to more environmentally friendly and sustainable energy. The Head of State emphasized that to encourage the transition, technology was needed that was able to encourage production based on a green economy.

The President also invited all world economic leaders to contribute to Indonesia’s G20 Presidency. According to him, the three priorities are investment opportunities and opportunities that need to be utilized optimally. (T/RE1)

