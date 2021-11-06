PM Shtayyeh: Palestinian Child Shooting is “State Terrorism

Ramallah, MINA – Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh strongly condemned the fatal shooting of the Palestinian child Mohammad Da’das (13) by the Israeli occupation forces on Friday in Nablus.

He called the incident “organized state terrorism.” WAFA News reported.

Da’das was hit by a live bullet in the stomach, and was taken to the hospital. His life was not saved and died in hospital.

Shtayyeh urged the international community and human rights organizations to intervene to end Israel’s ongoing human rights abuses.

He also called on the Israeli government to take full responsibility for the crime and its consequences.

The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs holds the international community and relevant UN agencies directly responsible for the consequences of inaction against the crimes of the Israeli occupation.

He demanded the International Criminal Court to immediately start an investigation into this crime.

According to Defense for Children International, at least 12 Palestinian children were shot and killed by Israeli occupation forces in the occupied West Bank from the beginning of the year until August 25. (T/RE1)

