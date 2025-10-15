Peace in Gaza, Between Hope and Reality

By Imaam Yakhsyallah Mansur

Allah Subhanahu wa Ta’ala says:

وَاِنْ جَنَحُوْا لِلَسَّلْمِ فَاجْنَحْ لَهَا وَتَوَّلْ عَلَى اللهِۗ ِنَّهٗ هَ السَّمِيْعُ الَْعلِيْمُ ۝٦١ (Al-Anfal [8]: 61)

“If they incline to peace, then incline to it also and rely upon Allah; indeed, He is the Hearing, the Knowing.” (QS. Al-Anfal [8]: 61)

The verse above represents one of the core ethical principles in Islam when facing war. Imam Ibn Kathir (may Allah have mercy upon him) explained that if the opposing side shows a sincere desire for peace, Muslims must accept it, for Islam is a religion of mercy and salvation.

Accepting peace is not a sign of weakness, but rather a mark of faith and moral strength. The ultimate goal of war in Islam is to achieve peace and eliminate oppression. Therefore, if peace can stop tyranny and save human lives, peace becomes far more important than continuing war.

However, Ibn Kathir also emphasized the importance of vigilance. Muslims must not fall into the enemy’s traps under the pretense of peace negotiations that only serve their military advantage and harm the ummah.

Caution and preparedness are part of Islamic teachings in protecting the dignity and safety of the community. Every careful step must be taken with good intention, justice, and the determination to prevent bloodshed, ensuring the preservation of humanity’s honor and rights.

True peace must be built upon the principles of justice and human welfare, not as a tool for the strong to oppress the weak. The verse is not an invitation to compromise with tyranny but a lesson for Muslims to act wisely in making decisions, especially in times of conflict.

Hope Rekindled Amid the Rubble of Gaza

The acceptance of the ceasefire by Gaza’s resistance and its people reflects the practical spirit of the Qur’anic verse above. It shows that Muslims never reject peace but also never surrender their dignity and honor.

When the enemy offers peace, Islam commands that it be accepted with caution, so that blood may no longer be shed, so that children can dream again, and so that Gaza can look forward to a future filled with hope.

The people of Gaza have shown the world that hope never dies. Even among ruins, life continues to pulse. Their steadfastness, patience, and faith illuminate the world’s darkness.

Gaza, a small strip of land repeatedly crushed by bombs and bullets, is once again striving to rise. Among the rubble, life refuses to fade.

On the lips of mothers and children, faint smiles appear, though their eyes reveal exhaustion and hunger. Gaza may lie in ruins, but its people always find a way to live like embers that continue to glow despite storms.

In recent days, the world has witnessed a rare moment of silence, a pause in the violence, wrapped in the words “ceasefire.” After months of relentless bombardment and screams, the long-awaited agreement between the Zionist occupiers and the Palestinian resistance has finally been reached.

For the people of Gaza, this ceasefire is not the end of struggle but the first breath after being submerged in devastation for too long. It is not merely a pause in war, but a chance to rebuild lives, collect the scattered pieces of hope, and begin anew.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres welcomed the truce, calling it “a step toward ending violence,” urging all sides to show restraint and adhere to the agreement.

Egypt and Qatar with the initiative of the United States played key roles in brokering this truce, calling it the result of “exhausting but necessary diplomacy.”

Challenges and the Future of Peace

The most crucial foundation for any diplomatic effort must be justice, not domination. True peace can only be achieved when the fundamental rights of the Palestinian people, including the right to land, freedom, and sovereignty are respected.

Any political decision that ignores these principles will only prolong the suffering of those who have lived under oppression for decades. Real peace cannot be built upon coercion, but upon respect for human rights and genuine efforts to meet people’s basic needs.

Only with such a foundation can a ceasefire evolve into lasting peace that giving Gazans hope for a safe, dignified, and sustainable future.

The greatest challenge following this ceasefire is to ensure that it leads not only to silence in arms but also to reconstruction, economic recovery, and the establishment of a sovereign Palestinian government free from foreign interference.

Without these steps, the ceasefire will remain a temporary pause, not a solution. True peace can only flourish under justice; without justice, peace is merely an illusion.

Thus, all parties bear the responsibility of supporting the Palestinian struggle for their legitimate rights and ensuring that Gaza and Palestine as a whole becomes a land of safety and peace.

This process requires extraordinary patience and perseverance. After years of blockade, bombings, and hardship, the people of Gaza have learned that every small step toward peace is a victory of immense meaning.

The international community must safeguard this momentum. Humanitarian aid should be delivered swiftly, managed by trustworthy parties, and distributed fairly, not politicized for gain.

The world must continue to pressure the Zionist regime to respect Palestinian rights, including the right to return home and move freely in their own land.

UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi emphasized: “Every day without access to basic needs is another day of suffering for the people of Gaza. A lasting solution is only possible when their fundamental rights are respected.”

The ceasefire now achieved must not be seen merely as a pause in violence, but as the beginning of rebuilding Gaza, restoring justice and securing a peaceful future for the next generation.

The world cannot afford to remain spectators. Humanity must act to become both supporters and witnesses for those living among the ruins, ensuring that every prayer and every effort contributes to peace and a brighter tomorrow.

The people of Gaza remind us that peace is not just a word written on paper, but a reality born from action that respects human dignity. From dust and destruction rises a lesson: the struggle for peace and justice demands courage, patience, and faith.

Ceasefire Does Not Erase Zionist Crimes

The ceasefire in Gaza does not absolve the Zionist regime, led by Benjamin Netanyahu, of its crimes. The genocide they committed has caused immeasurable suffering to the Palestinian people, especially in Gaza.

The Zionist regime has also attacked neighboring countries, such as Lebanon, Syria, Yemen, Iran, Tunisia, and most recently Qatar on September 9, 2025 causing countless casualties and material loss.

Meanwhile, the International Criminal Court (ICC) has issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and several senior Israeli military officials for war crimes.

This historic decision marks a turning point in the pursuit of justice, especially for Palestinians who have long suffered from aggression and blockade. It also renews hope that perpetrators of genocide, severe human rights violations, and crimes against humanity will finally face trial.

Since the start of the Israeli military aggression on October 7, 2023, Gaza has endured unprecedented bombardment. According to the official Gaza government report (July 2025), Israel has dropped around 125,000 tons of explosives on the small enclave more than ten times the power of the atomic bombs dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki in 1945.

Satellite data from UNOSAT confirms that 66 percent of all buildings in Gaza have been damaged, with over 175,000 structures destroyed and 8,500 completely flattened.

Massive destruction has also targeted places of worship and public facilities. The Palestinian Ministry of Awqaf reported 814 mosques and 3 churches destroyed. WHO recorded 697 attacks on health facilities, leaving only 36 hospitals still partially functioning.[]

والله أعلمُ بالـصـواب

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

