Palestine Book Awards 2025 Receives Record Number of Submissions

London, MINA – The Palestine Book Awards (PBA), held annually in London, has officially closed submissions for its 2025 edition, marking a record-breaking year with over 80 titles entered. Now in its 14th year, the award continues to grow as a vital platform for literature exploring Palestine’s history, identity, and resistance.

This year’s record number of entries were submitted amids the ongoing Israeli genocide in Gaza and West Bank. Several of the books were written by authors who experienced the attacks firsthand, as well as those in exile who reflect on their lived experiences from afar, Middle East Monitor reported Saturday.

A number of titles were also published with the intent of supporting humanitarian aid in Gaza, reaffirming literature’s role not only as a witness to tragedy but also as an act of solidarity.

Despite continued attempts to suppress Palestinian voices, the growing number and diversity of submissions send a powerful message: the Palestinian narrative will not be silenced. Since its inception, the Palestine Book Awards has drawn both emerging and established authors whose works highlight the cultural and political significance of Palestine within global discourse.

Also Read: India Imposes Ban on All Imports from Pakistan Amid Rising Tensions

A panel of seven distinguished judges will begin reviewing the entries, with the shortlist set to be announced in the coming months. Winners will be revealed during the annual award ceremony in November 2025. Readers are encouraged to follow PBA’s website for latest updates and announcements.

Submissions for the 2026 Palestine Book Awards will open early next year, with English-language books published between June 2025 and May 2026 focusing on Palestinian themes will be eligible for consideration.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Israeli Aircraft Flew Over Malta Hours Before Aid Ship Drone Attack: Report