SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Palestine Book Awards 2025 Receives Record Number of Submissions

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 1 hour ago

1 hour ago

6 Views ㅤ

The Palestine Book Awards as a Vital Platform for Palestine Literature (Photo: MEMO)

London, MINA – The Palestine Book Awards (PBA), held annually in London, has officially closed submissions for its 2025 edition, marking a record-breaking year with over 80 titles entered. Now in its 14th year, the award continues to grow as a vital platform for literature exploring Palestine’s history, identity, and resistance.

This year’s record number of entries were submitted amids the ongoing Israeli genocide in Gaza and West Bank. Several of the books were written by authors who experienced the attacks firsthand, as well as those in exile who reflect on their lived experiences from afar, Middle East Monitor reported Saturday.

A number of titles were also published with the intent of supporting humanitarian aid in Gaza, reaffirming literature’s role not only as a witness to tragedy but also as an act of solidarity.

Despite continued attempts to suppress Palestinian voices, the growing number and diversity of submissions send a powerful message: the Palestinian narrative will not be silenced. Since its inception, the Palestine Book Awards has drawn both emerging and established authors whose works highlight the cultural and political significance of Palestine within global discourse.

Also Read: India Imposes Ban on All Imports from Pakistan Amid Rising Tensions

A panel of seven distinguished judges will begin reviewing the entries, with the shortlist set to be announced in the coming months. Winners will be revealed during the annual award ceremony in November 2025. Readers are encouraged to follow PBA’s website for latest updates and announcements.

Submissions for the 2026 Palestine Book Awards will open early next year, with English-language books published between June 2025 and May 2026 focusing on Palestinian themes will be eligible for consideration.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Israeli Aircraft Flew Over Malta Hours Before Aid Ship Drone Attack: Report

Tag2025 palestine book award winners gaza genocide literary response gaza humanitarian literature 2025 global recognition palestinian voices literary solidarity with palestine middle east monitor pba report palestine book awards 2025 palestine narrative resistance books palestinian authors in exile palestinian identity in literature palestinian literature awards pba shortlist announcement record submissions pba london submissions palestine book awards 2026 The Palestine Book Awards

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Europe

Palestine Book Awards 2025 Receives Record Number of Submissions

  • 1 hour ago
Load More
Indonesia

Interested in Studying at Al-Azhar University, Cairo? Here’s the 2025 Student Selection Process

  • 1 hour ago
Europe

Palestine Book Awards 2025 Receives Record Number of Submissions

  • 1 hour ago
Palestine

European Union Urges Israel to Lift Gaza Blockade, Open Access to Humanitarian Aid

  • 1 hour ago
Israeli attacks on Gaza Kill Palestinians (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israeli Strikes on Southern Gaza Kill 14 Civilians, Including Infant

  • 2 hours ago
Yemen Missile Attacks Israel (photo: Anadolu Agency)
International

Yemen Strikes Israeli Airbase with Hypersonic Missile in Support of Gaza

  • 20 hours ago
International

After Wildfires, Israel Now Battling Severe Sandstorm

  • Friday, 2 May 2025 - 06:48 WIB
Food Crisis (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Thousands of Gaza Children Face Starvation Due to Israeli Total Blockade: UNICEF

  • 20 hours ago
Europe

Spanish MEP Condemns Israeli Attack on Freedom Flotilla Humanitarian Aid Ship

  • 9 hours ago
Palestine

On World Press Freedom Day, UN Warns of Escalating Attacks on Palestinian Journalists

  • 4 hours ago
Tension India and Pakistan (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Asia

India Imposes Ban on All Imports from Pakistan Amid Rising Tensions

  • 1 hour ago

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us