Maemuna Center Indonesia Dispatches Advance Team to Gaza for Hospital Construction

Jakarta, MINA – Maemuna Center Indonesia, a humanitarian organization dedicated to supporting women and children in Gaza, has officially deployed an advance team to Cairo, Egypt. This marks the initial phase of preparations for the construction of the Indonesian Maternal and Child Hospital (RSIA) in Gaza, Palestine.

The team, comprising three experienced humanitarian volunteers, departed from Soekarno-Hatta International Airport on Monday evening. The team is led by Ir. Edi Wahyudi, with Abdurrahman Parmo and Fikri Rofi’ulhaq also on board. Both Parmo and Rofi’ulhaq previously contributed to the construction of the Indonesian Hospital (RSI) in Gaza.

“As the vanguard, this team will be tasked with establishing networks in Egypt, particularly with material suppliers needed for the construction of the Indonesian Maternal and Child Hospital in Gaza,” stated Ir. Onny Firyanti Hamidi, Chairperson of Maemuna Center Indonesia, in a press release on Tuesday.

During their time in Egypt, the team will pursue several strategic objectives, including fostering cooperation with humanitarian organizations like the World Food Programme (WFP) and building relationships with local construction material suppliers.

Also Read: Inara Rusli Appointed as Ambassador for Indonesian Maternal and Child Hospital in Gaza

This advance team’s deployment transcends mere organizational or individual representation; it embodies the solidarity of the Indonesian people with the Palestinian struggle.

“This departure represents the entire Indonesian nation, even every soul angered by the genocide occurring in Gaza,” Onny asserted.

Maemuna Center calls upon all Indonesians to pray for the safety and success of the volunteers’ mission. “May Allah Ta’ala protect and facilitate all their tasks, and make it an accepted deed,” she added.

Maemuna Center Indonesia, established in 2019, is the women’s division of the Aqsa Working Group (AWG). The organization primarily focuses on assisting Palestinian women and children, with the Indonesian Maternal and Child Hospital project in North Gaza being one of their key initiatives.

Also Read: Jakarta Hit by Rain and Strong Winds This Afternoon, Calmer Weather Tonight!

Driven by a spirit of solidarity and humanity, AWG and Maemuna Center reiterate their commitment to providing tangible assistance to the people of Palestine. [Shibgho]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Indonesia on High Alert as Dry Season Peaks, Wildfire Risks Intensify