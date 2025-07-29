SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Inara Rusli Appointed as Ambassador for Indonesian Maternal and Child Hospital in Gaza

Artist and influencer Inara Rusli was officially named Ambassador of the Indonesian Mother and Child Hospital (RSIA) in Gaza, during a press conference held at Taman Ismail Marzuki (TIM), Jakarta, Tuesday (July 29). (PHOTO: Maemuna Center Indonesia)
Jakarta, MINA – Popular Indonesian artist and influencer, Inara Rusli has been officially appointed as the Ambassador for the Indonesian Maternal and Child Hospital (RSIA) in Gaza. The announcement was made during a press conference held at Taman Ismail Marzuki (TIM), Jakarta on Tuesday.

This appointment is part of a major campaign by the Palestinian-focused humanitarian organization, Maemuna Center Indonesia, to mobilize public support, particularly from the younger generation and fan communities, for the construction of the RSIA in Gaza, Palestine.

In her remarks, Inara expressed her enthusiasm for this humanitarian mandate. She affirmed her commitment to utilizing her influence and fan base to encourage broad public involvement.

“For me, building a maternal and child hospital in Gaza is not just about establishing a building; it’s about building a future,” Inara stated passionately.

She believes that involvement in humanitarian actions for the Palestinian people is an act of devotion and worship to Allah Subhanahu wa Ta’ala.

“Helping Palestine is not just about humanity; it’s also about servitude. This is my form of worship,” she emphasized.

The Indonesian Maternal and Child Hospital in Gaza is a strategic humanitarian project initiated by Maemuna Center Indonesia (Mae-CI), the women’s division of the Aqsa Working Group (AWG). It focuses on providing healthcare services to women and children who are victims of Israeli aggression and blockade. The hospital is planned to be built in North Gaza, complementing the services already provided by the Indonesian Hospital (RSI), which has been operational since 2016.

Previously, Maemuna Center dispatched an advance team to Cairo, Egypt, to establish logistical networks and international cooperation related to construction materials and cross-border humanitarian coordination.

Inara Rusli’s presence as an ambassador is expected to strengthen public support for the project. In addition to her active involvement in the entertainment industry, Inara is also known for vocally advocating humanitarian and spiritual issues on social media.

Maemuna Center invites all Indonesians to participate in the construction of this RSIA, whether through prayers, donations, or solidarity campaigns on various platforms. [Shibgho]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

