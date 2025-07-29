SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Adhyaksa Dault Expresses Unwavering Confidence in Palestinian Independence

sajadi - 3 hours ago

3 hours ago

5 Views

Adhyaksa Dault Expresses Unwavering Confidence in Palestinian Independence (photo: MINA)
Adhyaksa Dault Expresses Unwavering Confidence in Palestinian Independence (photo: MINA)

Jakarta, MINA – Former Minister of Youth and Sports, Dr. Adhyaksa Dault, has expressed his steadfast belief that Palestine will achieve independence, a conviction as strong as the human certainty that the sun will rise tomorrow.

Dault made these remarks during a press conference held on Tuesday, at Taman Ismail Marzuki, Jakarta, in support of the construction of the Indonesian Maternal and Child Hospital (RSIA) in Gaza.

He acknowledged that building an RSIA in Gaza might seem impossible amidst the ongoing blockade and devastation. However, he emphasized that with genuine commitment and strong determination, it can be realized, just as the Indonesian Hospital (RSI) in Gaza now stands magnificently as a primary healthcare center.

“Many doubted that RSI could be built, but it was. I am confident that the RSIA will also come to fruition. Because this is not just a building; it’s the construction of civilization and a future,” Adhyaksa asserted.

Also Read: Inara Rusli Appointed as Ambassador for Indonesian Maternal and Child Hospital in Gaza

He also conveyed his deep appreciation to journalists who have diligently and consistently reported on the development of the Indonesian RSIA in Gaza. According to Dault, journalists who earnestly vocalize this struggle will receive noble rewards from Allah Subhanahu wa Ta’ala.

“Media plays a crucial role. Honest and serious journalists who help publicize this RSIA are part of the struggle. Allah will repay them with immeasurable rewards,” he said.

Adhyaksa Dault is widely recognized as a national figure consistently advocating for Palestine. He is also actively involved in various humanitarian activities, including with the Aqsa Working Group (AWG), which is now spearheading the RSIA construction in Gaza through its division, Maemuna Center.

The construction of the Indonesian RSIA in Gaza is a major project focused on providing healthcare services for women and children in the conflict-affected region. This RSIA will complement the RSI, which has been operational since 2016, and stands as a symbol of Indonesian solidarity with Palestine.

Also Read: Maemuna Center Indonesia Dispatches Advance Team to Gaza for Hospital Construction

Earlier, Maemuna Center dispatched an advance team to Cairo, Egypt, to establish logistical networks and strategic collaborations to ensure the smooth progress of the hospital’s construction.

Driven by a spirit of solidarity, the Indonesian RSIA in Gaza is more than just a medical facility; it symbolizes the care and hope of the Islamic world for the revival of Palestine. [Shibgho]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Jakarta Hit by Rain and Strong Winds This Afternoon, Calmer Weather Tonight!

TagAdhiyaksa Dault Indonesian Maternal and Child Hospital Maemunah Center

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Adhyaksa Dault Expresses Unwavering Confidence in Palestinian Independence (photo: MINA)
Indonesia

Adhyaksa Dault Expresses Unwavering Confidence in Palestinian Independence

  • 3 hours ago
Artist and influencer Inara Rusli was officially named Ambassador of the Indonesian Mother and Child Hospital (RSIA) in Gaza, during a press conference held at Taman Ismail Marzuki (TIM), Jakarta, Tuesday (July 29). (PHOTO: Maemuna Center Indonesia)
Indonesia

Inara Rusli Appointed as Ambassador for Indonesian Maternal and Child Hospital in Gaza

  • 4 hours ago
Maemuna Center Indonesia (the women's wing of the Aqsa Working Group) officially sent off its advance team to begin construction of the Indonesian Maternity and Child Hospital (RSIA) in Gaza, Palestine. (PHOTO: Maemuna Center Indonesia)
Indonesia

Maemuna Center Indonesia Dispatches Advance Team to Gaza for Hospital Construction

  • 6 hours ago
Indonesia

Maemuna Center Joins Indonesian Women’s National Movement to Boycott Pro-Israel Products

  • Thursday, 3 July 2025 - 23:28 WIB
Agus Sudarmaji, Advisor of the Aqsa Working Group (AWG) (photo: Sidik/MINA)
Indonesia

AWG Advisor Outlines Three Phases for the Liberation of Al-Aqsa Mosque

  • Sunday, 29 June 2025 - 17:20 WIB
Indonesia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sugiono, met with the Special Envoy of the President of Palestine, Mahmoud Al-Habbash, in Jakarta on Monday (photo: Kemlu RI)
Indonesia

Indonesia to Build Maternity and Children’s Hospital in Gaza: Foreign Minister

  • Monday, 17 March 2025 - 23:17 WIB
Load More
Palestinian Victims of Israeli Aggression on Gaza (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Gaza Death Toll Nears 60,000 Amid Ongoing Israeli Attacks

  • Saturday, 26 July 2025 - 05:19 WIB
Trucks carrying aid (Photo by Ashraf Amra)
Palestine

Only 73 Aid Trucks Enter Gaza as Famine Deepens, Local Authorities Say

  • Monday, 28 July 2025 - 05:53 WIB
Palestine

Hamas: Talks With Israel Pointless Amid Ongoing Genocide and Starvation in Gaza

  • Monday, 28 July 2025 - 15:24 WIB
Netanyahu Holds Map Showing West Bank, Gaza as Part of Israel (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Netanyahu Seeks to Prolong the War Until Elections: Former Minister

  • Monday, 21 July 2025 - 19:18 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Soldier Commits Suicide at Training Base, Adding to Military Deaths Linked to Gaza War

  • Monday, 21 July 2025 - 19:17 WIB
Palestine

US Ambassador Visits Ancient Taybeh Church Damaged by Zionist Israelis

  • Sunday, 20 July 2025 - 13:50 WIB
Palestine

US Ambassador Condemns Zionist Attack on Taybeh Church as ‘Act of Terror

  • Sunday, 20 July 2025 - 14:55 WIB
Aid Trucks in Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

3 WHO Medical Aid Trucks to Enter Gaza Amid Healthcare Collapse

  • Monday, 21 July 2025 - 11:00 WIB
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei
International

Iran’s Khamenei Warns of Stronger Strikes Against US and Israel if Attacked Again

  • Thursday, 17 July 2025 - 07:31 WIB
Palestine

10 More Die from Starvation in Gaza as Famine Crisis Deepens

  • Wednesday, 23 July 2025 - 17:33 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us