Adhyaksa Dault Expresses Unwavering Confidence in Palestinian Independence

Jakarta, MINA – Former Minister of Youth and Sports, Dr. Adhyaksa Dault, has expressed his steadfast belief that Palestine will achieve independence, a conviction as strong as the human certainty that the sun will rise tomorrow.

Dault made these remarks during a press conference held on Tuesday, at Taman Ismail Marzuki, Jakarta, in support of the construction of the Indonesian Maternal and Child Hospital (RSIA) in Gaza.

He acknowledged that building an RSIA in Gaza might seem impossible amidst the ongoing blockade and devastation. However, he emphasized that with genuine commitment and strong determination, it can be realized, just as the Indonesian Hospital (RSI) in Gaza now stands magnificently as a primary healthcare center.

“Many doubted that RSI could be built, but it was. I am confident that the RSIA will also come to fruition. Because this is not just a building; it’s the construction of civilization and a future,” Adhyaksa asserted.

He also conveyed his deep appreciation to journalists who have diligently and consistently reported on the development of the Indonesian RSIA in Gaza. According to Dault, journalists who earnestly vocalize this struggle will receive noble rewards from Allah Subhanahu wa Ta’ala.

“Media plays a crucial role. Honest and serious journalists who help publicize this RSIA are part of the struggle. Allah will repay them with immeasurable rewards,” he said.

Adhyaksa Dault is widely recognized as a national figure consistently advocating for Palestine. He is also actively involved in various humanitarian activities, including with the Aqsa Working Group (AWG), which is now spearheading the RSIA construction in Gaza through its division, Maemuna Center.

The construction of the Indonesian RSIA in Gaza is a major project focused on providing healthcare services for women and children in the conflict-affected region. This RSIA will complement the RSI, which has been operational since 2016, and stands as a symbol of Indonesian solidarity with Palestine.

Earlier, Maemuna Center dispatched an advance team to Cairo, Egypt, to establish logistical networks and strategic collaborations to ensure the smooth progress of the hospital’s construction.

Driven by a spirit of solidarity, the Indonesian RSIA in Gaza is more than just a medical facility; it symbolizes the care and hope of the Islamic world for the revival of Palestine. [Shibgho]

