Syiah Kuala University Full Supports Maemuna Center to Build a Hospital in Gaza

Banda Aceh, MINA – The Maemuna Center Indonesia (Mae-CI) is building a new maternal and child hospital (RSIA) in Gaza, and one of Indonesia’s top universities is offering to help.

The chairperson of Mae-CI, Onny Firyanti Hamidi, met with the Vice Rector I of Syiah Kuala University (USK), Professor Dr. Ir. Agussabti, M.Si, IPU., to discuss the project.

The meeting focused on the Maemuna Center’s main program: the construction of the Indonesian Maternal and Child Hospital (RSIA) in Gaza, Palestine. The project is a tangible sign of Indonesia’s concern for the people of Palestine, particularly mothers and children affected by the humanitarian crisis.

Professor Agussabti stated that USK fully supports the initiative. “USK is fully committed to supporting the initiative to build the Indonesian Maternal and Child Hospital in Gaza. As a tangible contribution, we are ready to provide alumni, especially in the health sector, to serve as medical personnel at the Gaza hospital,” he said.

Also Read: House of Representatives Member Urges National Nutrition Agency to Verify Safety of Free Lunch Trays

Onny welcomed the university’s commitment, noting that support from a prominent educational institution would strengthen Indonesia’s humanitarian mission in Palestine.

“We are very grateful for USK’s support and readiness to be directly involved, especially in preparing healthcare professionals. This is a concrete form of solidarity from Indonesian academics for the humanitarian struggle in Gaza,” Onny stated.

The meeting is seen as a first step toward a broader collaboration between the Maemuna Center Indonesia and Syiah Kuala University, aiming to make Indonesia’s role in building healthcare facilities in Palestine both optimal and sustainable. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Maemuna Center Indonesia Meets Sabang Mayor to Support New Hospital in Gaza