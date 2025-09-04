SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Maemuna Center Indonesia Meets Sabang Mayor to Support New Hospital in Gaza

shibgotulhaq Editor : Sajadi - 7 hours ago

7 hours ago

4 Views ㅤ

Ony Firyanti Hamidi, Chair of the Maemuna Center Indonesia (Mae-CI), held an audience with Sabang Mayor Zulkifli H. Adam on Tuesday evening, September 2. (PHOTO: For Minanews.net)

Sabang, MINA – The Maemuna Center Indonesia (Mae-CI) is building a new maternal and child hospital (RSIA) in Gaza, Palestine, as a symbol of Indonesian solidarity with the Palestinian people. The organization’s chairperson, Ony Firyanti Hamidi, met with Sabang Mayor Zulkifli H. Adam on Tuesday evening to discuss the project.

During the meeting, Hamidi emphasized that the hospital is a humanitarian mandate. “The construction of the Indonesian Maternal and Child Hospital in Gaza is a humanitarian trust. We hope this hospital will become a symbol of the Indonesian people’s care and love for Palestine,” she said.

Mayor Zulkifli expressed his full support for the initiative, saying that it reflects the Indonesian community’s commitment to global humanitarian issues.

Support for the construction of the Indonesian Maternal and Child Hospital (RSIA) in Gaza is proof that the concern of the Indonesian people, including the people of Sabang, never wanes. Hopefully, this noble effort can strengthen our prayers and actions for Palestine to achieve independence soon,” he stated.

The meeting was part of Mae-CI’s outreach to gather support from various sectors of the country. According to Hamidi, synergy among different groups is crucial to quickly realize the hospital’s construction and provide widespread benefits, especially for Palestinian mothers and children who live under difficult conditions due to the ongoing blockade. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

News Channel

