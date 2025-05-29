SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Macron Praises Indonesia’s Role in Global Peace Advocacy

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 4 hours ago

4 hours ago

The President of the Republic of Indonesia, Prabowo Subianto, officially welcomed the President of the French Republic, Emmanuel Macron, during a bilateral meeting at the Merdeka Palace in Jakarta on Wednesday, May 28, 2025. (Photo: BPMI Setpres)

Jakarta, MINA – French President Emmanuel Macron praised Indonesia’s proactive role in advocating for lasting peace amid global conflicts, particularly in Ukraine and Palestine. Speaking at a joint press conference with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto in Jakarta on Wednesday, Macron emphasized France’s firm stance on these issues and acknowledged Indonesia’s diplomatic efforts.

“I extend my sincere gratitude to President Prabowo for his clear and committed position, and for his willingness to engage in global peacebuilding,” Macron stated.

Macron also underlined the significance of international cooperation on maritime affairs. He invited Indonesia to participate in the upcoming United Nations Ocean Conference in Nice, France, noting, “It is through joint efforts that we can build stronger partnerships.”

On defense cooperation, the French president welcomed the strengthening of bilateral ties in strategic defense and emphasized the growing importance of resilient supply chains and clean energy transitions.

Also Read: AWG Criticizes President Prabowo’s Statement on Possible Recognition of Israel

“France is proud to partner with Indonesia on energy transition efforts. Out of our €500 million commitment through ASEAN, €450 million has already been mobilized. I’m particularly pleased to see major initiatives advancing in solar and hydrogen energy,” he added.

President Prabowo, in turn, used the occasion to reiterate Indonesia’s stance on the Palestinian issue, urging Israel to recognize the sovereignty of an independent Palestinian state.

“Indonesia has stated clearly, once Israel formally recognizes Palestine as a sovereign nation, we are prepared to reciprocate and establish diplomatic relations. Moreover, Indonesia is willing to contribute peacekeeping forces to the region,” Prabowo affirmed.

He also expressed appreciation for France’s consistent support for the Palestinian cause and highlighted the shared commitment between the two nations to ending violence and expanding humanitarian access in Gaza.

Also Read: Indonesian Muslim Intellectuals Call for Global Unity to End Gaza Genocide

“France continues to advocate for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and calls for full humanitarian access,” President Prabowo concluded.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Recognizing Israel is Contradiction with Indonesia’s Constitution: Dr. Sarbini

