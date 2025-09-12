Prabowo to Attend UN General Assembly, Speech Scheduled for Sept. 23

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto will attend the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, United States.

Indonesia’s Permanent Representative to the UN in New York, Umar Hadi, said Prabowo’s presence reflects the need to directly address today’s global challenges. He noted that the attendance of a head of state is important to voice Indonesia’s stance, views, and, if necessary, propose solutions.

“In the current global situation, it is necessary for us to voice our position and perspective and, if needed, offer solutions,” Umar said during a press briefing at Indonesia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Jakarta on Thursday.

Prabowo’s in-person attendance marks a shift from the past decade, when his predecessor, President Joko Widodo, never attended UNGA in person. Umar stressed that while Indonesia’s interests were previously conveyed by the foreign minister, this year’s circumstances call for direct representation by the president himself.

Also Read: Prabowo to Highlight Palestine and Qatar at UN General Assembly

“The interests may differ this year. In previous years, they were voiced by the foreign minister. But now, I believe there is a strong need for us to speak directly,” he added.

The 80th UN General Assembly officially opened on September 9, 2025. The High-Level General Debate is set to take place on September 23, during which President Prabowo is scheduled to deliver his address on Tuesday.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Bali Floods Leave Nine Dead, Hundreds Displaced