Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Indonesia to Attend 200 Bilateral Meetings at UN General Assembly in New York

shibgotulhaq Editor : Sajadi - 10 hours ago

10 hours ago

Tri Tharyat, Director of Multilateral Cooperation at the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

New York, MINA – Indonesia is set to attend approximately 200 bilateral meetings and sessions during the United Nations (UN) General Assembly in New York, United States. This significant presence underscores Indonesia’s active role in global diplomacy, with a focus on a wide range of critical issues, from the economy to environmental concerns.

Tri Tharyat, the Director of Multilateral Cooperation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, stated that the ministry received 258 offers for bilateral meetings. However, it curated and selected 200 of the most strategic ones.

“It’s impossible to attend all of them. We will conduct nearly 200 of these meetings with various countries,” Tri said during a media briefing at the Permanent Mission of the Republic of Indonesia in New York on Saturday.

The meetings will cover a wide array of topics, including general debates, side events, and bilateral sessions attended by Indonesia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and their accompanying delegation. Discussions will span diverse subjects such as business, economics, refugee issues, the laws of war, nuclear issues, the environment, and health. These meetings will be held both inside and outside the UN headquarters in New York.

Also Read: AWG Condemns US Veto, “A ‘Blood Signature’ on Lives Lost in Gaza”

Meanwhile, President Prabowo Subianto, who is leading the Indonesian delegation, has arrived in New York. The president landed at John F. Kennedy International Airport after a visit to Osaka, Japan.

President Prabowo’s main agenda in New York is to deliver a speech during the general debate session of the 80th UN General Assembly. He is scheduled to speak third, following Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and United States President Donald Trump. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Indonesia Halal Watch Urges Government to Halt Imports of MBG Trays Suspected of Using Pork Fat

TagPrabowo UN General Assembly 2025 UN General Assambly

