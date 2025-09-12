SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Prabowo to Highlight Palestine and Qatar at UN General Assembly

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 4 hours ago

4 hours ago

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto is set to deliver a speech at the 80th United Nations General Assembly in New York on September 23, 2025. Among the key issues he will address are the Palestinian cause and Israel’s recent attack on Doha, Qatar.

Tri Tharyat, Director General for Multilateral Cooperation at Indonesia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said Prabowo’s presence at the high-level forum marks an important moment to reaffirm Indonesia’s stance on escalating global tensions.

“There are several priorities. I cannot share the full details of the President’s speech yet. We will wait for the official delivery. But what will stand out are today’s global dynamics, including the attack against a sovereign state in Qatar. The issue of Palestine will certainly be raised as well,” Tri said at a press briefing in Jakarta on Thursday.

In addition to geopolitical issues, Prabowo is also expected to highlight his Asta Cita vision, which outlines the foreign policy direction underpinning Indonesia’s diplomacy for the next five years.

“The UN General Assembly provides an excellent opportunity to advance the implementation of the President’s programs and his Asta Cita vision,” Tri added.

The 80th UNGA will feature more than 140 meetings. According to the Foreign Ministry, Prabowo has selected several key sessions to attend personally, while other events will be represented by senior officials.

This year’s assembly is also historic, as it will be the first time in a decade that an Indonesian president has attended the UNGA in person. Former President Joko Widodo consistently delegated Indonesia’s participation to representatives during his tenure.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Bali Floods Leave Nine Dead, Hundreds Displaced

