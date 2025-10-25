SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Turkiye Calls for UN Reform on 80th Anniversary

sajadi Editor : Widi - 4 hours ago

4 hours ago

8 Views

Photo: AA

Ankara, MINA – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday marked United Nations Day and the 80th anniversary of the organization’s founding, emphasizing the need for comprehensive reforms to make the UN more effective and responsive to today’s global challenges, Anadolu Agency reported.

In his statement, Erdogan congratulated the UN on its anniversary, acknowledging its role in promoting peace and cooperation since its creation after World War II. He noted that the organization has faced and overcome major global tests over the past eight decades.

“As the world confronts wars, humanitarian crises, hunger, poverty, Islamophobia, terrorism, and climate change, the UN’s historic responsibilities continue to grow,” Erdogan said. “Fulfilling these duties requires a stronger commitment to its founding principles.”

Erdogan described reforming the UN Security Council as “critical” to ensuring it reflects “the rightful expectations of all humanity.” He sharply criticized the council’s inaction over the ongoing war in Gaza, saying it failed to intervene while tens of thousands of Palestinians were killed and the territory was devastated.

Also Read: Russia Defends Indonesia, Calls IOC “Hypocritical” Over Israel Visa Dispute

Reiterating his long-standing call for UN reform under the motto “The world is bigger than five,” Erdogan voiced support for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’s UN80 Initiative, which aims to strengthen the organization for the future.

The president also highlighted Türkiye’s ambition to make Istanbul a UN hub, citing the city’s strategic position linking continents, its global accessibility, and its skilled workforce.

“Türkiye will continue working for peace, stability, and security, first in our region and then around the world,” Erdogan said, expressing hope that the UN could once again become “a source of hope for humanity.”[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: UN Member States Renew Calls for Reform as Organization Marks 80th Anniversary

