Indonesian Humanitarian Alliance Urges President Prabowo to Take Role in Sudan Crisis

Jakarta, MINA — The Indonesian Humanitarian Alliance for Sudan (AIKIS) has urged President Prabowo Subianto to take a more proactive role in international efforts to address the escalating humanitarian crisis in Sudan.

“The appeal was conveyed in an official letter dated November 17, 2025, and delivered directly to the President in Jakarta,” said AIKIS Coordinator KH. Moch. Hilmi Asshiddiq Al-Aroky on Tuesday.

Sudan has been experiencing one of the worst humanitarian emergencies in East Africa in recent months. Ongoing clashes between rival military factions have caused large-scale civilian casualties, displaced tens of millions, and crippled essential services such as healthcare, food distribution, and education. The situation now threatens not only the survival of Sudanese civilians but also the broader stability of the region.

Hilmi said Indonesia, guided by the 1945 Constitution, which places humanity and global peace at the core of its foreign policy, has both a moral and political responsibility to contribute to resolving the crisis.

“The situation in Sudan poses a severe humanitarian threat and requires an urgent, coordinated response,” he emphasized.

AIKIS outlined four immediate steps it believes the Indonesian government can undertake:

Initiate high-level diplomacy through the United Nations, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), and the Non-Aligned Movement to pressure all parties to open humanitarian corridors and ensure civilian protection. Issue a clear national position supporting the Sudanese people and encourage the UN Security Council to halt arms supplies to all armed groups as part of efforts toward a ceasefire. Accelerate coordinated humanitarian aid, involving the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, BNPB, PMI, and BAZNAS, including deployment of medical teams, logistics support, and assistance for displaced populations. Establish a National Solidarity Forum for Sudan to facilitate collaboration among government institutions and civil society in mobilizing nationwide support.

AIKIS stated that these measures reflect the urgent need for Indonesia to take a more active role in protecting Sudanese civilians and supporting conflict resolution.

Growing support for the initiative has emerged from prominent religious leaders, academics, and Islamic organizations. Endorsers include Dr. TGH. Muhammad Zainul Majdi, Hj. Safira Rosa Machrusah, KH. Muhammad Cholil Nafis, Dr. (H.C.) KH. Zulfa Mustofa, Dr. KH. Hilmy Muhammad, and KH. Muhammad Yusron Shidqi Hasyim Muzadi, along with 14 other national figures.

The letter affirms Indonesia’s commitment to standing with the Sudanese people amid a rapidly worsening humanitarian situation.

The appeal comes as global humanitarian organizations warn of rising food insecurity and the collapse of public infrastructure in Sudan following months of prolonged fighting.

As a major Southeast Asian nation and an active member of multiple international bodies, Indonesia is viewed as having significant diplomatic leverage to support conflict resolution and strengthen global solidarity.

The Presidential Palace has yet to issue an official response to the AIKIS letter. Analysts note that the Sudan crisis is likely to become an emerging priority within Indonesia’s humanitarian diplomacy agenda.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)