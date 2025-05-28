French President Emmanuel Macron Arrives in Jakarta, Praises Indonesia’s Beauty

Jakarta, MINA – French President Emmanuel Macron, accompanied by First Lady Brigitte Macron, arrived in Jakarta on Tuesday evening for an official state visit to Indonesia.

Their aircraft landed at Halim Perdanakusuma Air Force Base around 10:00 p.m. local time, where they were warmly welcomed in a ceremony infused with Indonesian cultural hospitality and formal honors.

The official welcoming ceremony was attended by high-ranking officials from both nations, including Indonesia’s Defense Minister Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin, Foreign Minister Sugiono, Indonesian Ambassador to France Mohamad Oemar, French Ambassador to Indonesia Fabien Penone, and Jakarta’s Deputy Governor Rano Karno.

Following their arrival, President Macron and the First Lady walked side by side past an honor guard. The evening was further enlivened by a traditional Nandak Ajer dance performance, which the Macrons appeared to enjoy before entering their official vehicle.

Also Read: Indonesian President Prabowo Urges Israel to Recognize Palestinian State

Speaking to the press upon his arrival, President Macron expressed his delight at returning to Indonesia, which he described as a beautiful country with strategic importance to France. He also conveyed his eagerness to meet Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto once again.

“I’m very pleased to meet my brother, President Prabowo, once more. He is a good friend of mine, and the relationship between our countries is both strategic and friendly,” said President Macron.

On Wednesday (May 28), President Prabowo is scheduled to formally receive President Macron and First Lady Brigitte at the Presidential Palace, Istana Merdeka, during an official state ceremony.

This visit marks a significant moment in the continued strengthening of bilateral relations between Indonesia and France, which have spanned over seven decades. It also underscores the commitment of both nations to work together in addressing shared global challenges. []

Also Read: Indonesian Lawmakers, Activists, and Journalists Demand Global Action to Stop Gaza Genocide

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)