Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Israeli Undercover Forces Detain Gaza Field Hospitals Director in Deadly Rafah Raid

sajadi Editor : Widi - 2 hours ago

2 Views

Israeli Forces Kill Palestinians While Seeking Aid in Gaza (photo: PIC)
Gaza, MINA – An Israeli undercover unit has detained Dr. Marwan Al-Hams, the director of field hospitals in the Gaza Strip, in a deadly raid near a Red Cross facility in Rafah, the Gaza Health Ministry reported on Monday.

Dr. Al-Hams, who also heads Abu Yousef Al-Najjar Hospital, was reportedly abducted while visiting a field hospital affiliated with the International Committee of the Red Cross. The ministry described the incident as “a grave violation” of international humanitarian law.

According to eyewitnesses and local security sources cited by Anadolu Agency, armed men in a 4×4 vehicle opened fire on civilians at a seaside café near the Red Cross hospital in Khan Younis, killing two Palestinians and injuring an ambulance driver. Dr. Al-Hams was taken during the assault.

There has been no official comment from Israeli authorities regarding the operation.

Also Read: Israeli Forces Strike WHO Staff Shelter and Main Warehouse in Gaza

The Gaza Health Ministry condemned the detention, calling it “an alarming escalation” and a targeted attack on humanitarian personnel. Dr. Al-Hams was described as a key medical figure who consistently spoke out about the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, particularly the suffering of children and the wounded.

In a separate statement, the Government Media Office in Gaza accused Israeli forces of deliberately targeting the ambulance transporting Al-Hams, calling the incident a “full-fledged war crime” and holding Israel accountable for his safety.

Hamas also condemned the attack, alleging that Israeli forces deliberately fired on the ambulance, killing journalist Tamer Al-Za’anin and injuring several others. The group characterized the raid as part of a broader campaign aimed at silencing Gaza’s medical community and called on international bodies, including the Red Cross and the World Health Organization, to intervene and demand the release of all detained medical workers.

Dr. Al-Hams has long served as a spokesperson for the Gaza Health Ministry, often reporting on Israeli attacks against healthcare infrastructure. Other senior medical officials, including Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya of Kamal Adwan Hospital, have also been detained during the ongoing conflict. []

Also Read: Over 87% of Gaza Under Israeli Displacement or Militarized Orders: UN

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

News Channel

About Us