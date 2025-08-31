SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Israeli Strikes Kill 61 Palestinians as Gaza City Military Aggression Intensifies

sajadi Editor : Widi - 7 hours ago

7 hours ago

7 Views

Palestinian Victims of Israeli Aggression on Gaza (photo: PIC)
Palestinian Victims of Israeli Aggression on Gaza (photo: PIC)

Gaza, MINA – Israeli attacks killed at least 61 Palestinians across Gaza on Saturday, with intensified military aggression focusing on Gaza City’s Zeitoun neighborhood and surrounding areas.

The assaults included airstrikes on residential buildings, displacement camps, and aid distribution points, resulting in significant civilian casualties.

Medical sources reported that 12 people, including six children, died when an Israeli strike hit a tent and bakery in western Gaza City.

Another 12 perished in the overcrowded al-Nasr neighborhood housing displaced families, while seven were killed in an attack on a residential building in al-Rimal. Five Palestinians waiting for aid were shot dead near a US-run distribution center along the Netzarim Corridor.

The violence occurred as Israeli forces expanded Operation Gideon’s Chariots 2, launched on August 21 to occupy Gaza City.

Israeli media reported fierce battles in the city’s outskirts, though official sources remained silent on alleged Israeli military casualties.

The Palestinian death toll since October 2023 has now reached nearly 63,400, with the enclave facing widespread devastation and famine. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

