Israeli Occupation Forces Attack Palestinian Farmers in Gaza

Gaza, MINA – Israeli occupation forces opened fire today Wednesday, December, at agricultural lands, east of Khan Yunis and Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, MINA Contributor in Palestine reported.

According to local Palestinian sources, the occupation forces, stationed on the border strip east of Gaza, fired directly at the Palestinian farmers in their own lands, east of the governorates of Khan Yunis and Rafah, in the south of the Strip, forcing them to leave their land.

It is noteworthy that the occupation forces attack almost daily the agricultural lands and homes of Palestinian citizens near the separating fence in the eastern Gaza Strip, which prevents farmers from reaching their lands and practicing their work. (LKG/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)