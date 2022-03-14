Israeli MPs Raid on Sheikh Jarrah Neighborhood

Jerusalem, MINA – Israeli MP (Knesset), Itamar Ben Gvir, again stormed the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood, east of Jerusalem, under the protection of the occupation police on Sunday.

Witnesses said Bin Gvir stormed the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood with 15 Jewish settlers, and provoked residents and activists present there. Quds Press reported.

They concentrated on the tent set up on the Salem family estate.

Witnesses said residents of the neighborhood confronted the settlers and waved the Palestinian flag before the occupation forces forced them to leave.

On February 13, Ben Gvir pitched a tent on private Palestinian land in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood, and considered it his office, claiming to protect the neighborhood’s Jewish settlers. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)