Israel Bans Entry of Blankets and Clothing to Gaza: Euro-Med

Gaza, MINA – The Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor has accused Israel of preventing the entry of blankets, clothes, shoes and children’s needs into the Gaza Strip for more than a year, and ignoring the population’s suffering from catastrophic humanitarian conditions and the current cold weather, Palinfo reported.

According to Euro-Med on Tuesday, the current winter season, which is the second since the Israeli genocidal war on the Gaza Strip started, has come while the population still suffers from a severe shortage of clothes and shoes, which the Israeli army has been banning their entry since the first day of the war.

According to the international law, there is no reason or military necessity that allows any party to ban the entry of basic needs to civilian populations, affirming that Israel restricts and bars their entry as part of its efforts to impose harsh living conditions on the Palestinians in Gaza that lead to their extermination, Euro-Med said.

“The total amount of aid shipments that entered the Gaza Strip in the past period did not exceed six percent of the daily needs of the population, and most of them are food supplies, while clothing and shoes did not exceed 0.001 percent,” Euro-Med said.

“Israel destroyed no less than 70 percent of the homes in the Strip as well as the majority of stores and markets, including those selling clothes,” Euro-Med added.

“Hundreds of thousands of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, including children, women and elderly people, are left without sufficient clothing to protect them from the extreme cold weather in the current winter season, while the vast majority of the displaced people still live in tents that cannot guard them against the cold and rain,” Euro-Med said.

Euro-Med called on international and UN organizations to pressure Israel to allow the entry of basic needs into Gaza. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)