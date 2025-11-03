IOM: Nearly 1,000 Sudanese Flee Darfur in a Single Day

Darfur, MINA – The International Organization for Migration (IOM) reported on Sunday that at least 970 Sudanese civilians were displaced in just one day from a village in the Umm Baru area of North Darfur, due to deteriorating security.

In a statement, IOM said the displaced people have moved to various locations within Umm Baru, and the situation remains tense and highly unstable, Anadolu reported.

IOM warned of the potential for additional displacement as insecurity continues in Umm Baru, which is located 300 kilometers northwest of El-Fasher, the capital of North Darfur state.

On October 26, the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) seized control of El-Fasher and allegedly carried out a massacre of civilians, according to local and international organizations, amid warnings that the assault strengthens Sudan’s geographical separation.

On Wednesday, RSF leader Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo (Hemedti) acknowledged that violations had occurred by his forces in El-Fasher, claiming that an investigation committee had been formed.

Since April 15, 2023, the Sudanese army and the RSF have been engaged in a war that regional and international mediation has failed to end. The conflict has resulted in 20,000 casualties and displaced more than 15 million people, according to UN and local reports.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

