SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

IOM: Nearly 1,000 Sudanese Flee Darfur in a Single Day

shibgotulhaq Editor : Sajadi - 3 hours ago

3 hours ago

4 Views ㅤ

A boy sits near a refugee camp in Tawila, North Darfur, western Sudan, July 2025. (Photo: Marwan Mohammed/NRC)

Darfur, MINA – The International Organization for Migration (IOM) reported on Sunday that at least 970 Sudanese civilians were displaced in just one day from a village in the Umm Baru area of North Darfur, due to deteriorating security.

In a statement, IOM said the displaced people have moved to various locations within Umm Baru, and the situation remains tense and highly unstable, Anadolu reported.

IOM warned of the potential for additional displacement as insecurity continues in Umm Baru, which is located 300 kilometers northwest of El-Fasher, the capital of North Darfur state.

On October 26, the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) seized control of El-Fasher and allegedly carried out a massacre of civilians, according to local and international organizations, amid warnings that the assault strengthens Sudan’s geographical separation.

Also Read: Who Exactly is the RSF Group Shaking Sudan?

On Wednesday, RSF leader Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo (Hemedti) acknowledged that violations had occurred by his forces in El-Fasher, claiming that an investigation committee had been formed.

Since April 15, 2023, the Sudanese army and the RSF have been engaged in a war that regional and international mediation has failed to end. The conflict has resulted in 20,000 casualties and displaced more than 15 million people, according to UN and local reports.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: M6.3 Earthquake in Afghanistan Kills 19 People

Tagsudan crisis

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Africa

Who Exactly is the RSF Group Shaking Sudan?

  • 23 minutes ago
Africa

IOM: Nearly 1,000 Sudanese Flee Darfur in a Single Day

  • 3 hours ago
Africa

Jama’ah Muslimin Calls for Global Action to Address Sudan’s Humanitarian Crisis

  • 16 hours ago
International

UNICEF: 3.3 Million Children in Sudan at Risk of Acute Malnutrition

  • Friday, 14 March 2025 - 14:19 WIB
Africa

WFP: Armed Conflict Hinders Food Aid Delivery in Sudan

  • Friday, 31 January 2025 - 15:27 WIB
Flooding has led to the spread of cholera in Sudan. (Photo: Seenews.com)
Africa

Death Toll of Cholera Outbreak in Sudan Rises to 348 People

  • Saturday, 21 September 2024 - 11:24 WIB
Load More
Israel Bombs Gaza Residential Tower Sheltering Displaced Families (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israel Committed 194 Violations of Gaza Ceasefire Agreement

  • 17 hours ago
Palestinian fighters in Gaza (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Hamas Hands Over Remains of Three Israeli Hostages to Red Cross

  • 15 hours ago
Palestine

Palestinian Factions: Balfour Declaration an Unforgivable Crime

  • 2 hours ago
Sudanese (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Africa

RSF Accused of Detaining Thousands of Civilians in El-Fasher, Blocking Evacuations

  • 10 hours ago
Africa

Who Exactly is the RSF Group Shaking Sudan?

  • 23 minutes ago
Palestine

Hamas Returns Bodies of Three Israeli Captives

  • 6 hours ago
Asia

M6.3 Earthquake in Afghanistan Kills 19 People

  • 5 hours ago
Indonesia

A400M Aircraft Capable of Sending Humanitarian Missions to Gaza: Prabowo

  • 4 hours ago
Africa

IOM: Nearly 1,000 Sudanese Flee Darfur in a Single Day

  • 3 hours ago
Indonesia

Indonesian Team Secures Second Place at 2025 Asian Arabic Debating Championship in Oman

  • Sunday, 2 November 2025 - 16:00 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us