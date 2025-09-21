Indonesian Legislator Condemns Israeli Ground Invasion of Gaza

Jakarta, MINA – The Deputy Chairman of Commission I of the Indonesian House of Representatives (DPR) from the PKS Faction, Sukamta, has strongly condemned the ground attack launched by the Israeli occupation forces in Gaza City, Palestine, which killed dozens of civilians.

According to reports from hospitals in Gaza cited by Al Jazeera, at least 78 people were killed in the attack, bringing the total death toll since the early morning to 89.

“Israel’s ground attack on Gaza is a war crime and a crime against humanity. The majority of the victims are civilians, including women and children. The international community must not stand by and watch this blatant act of genocide carried out by Israel,” Sukamta said in a statement received by MINA on Saturday.

He highlighted that the attack took place just hours after US Secretary of State Marco Rubio visited Israel, where he openly expressed support for military operations in Gaza.

“This attack shows that Israel has the blessing of the United States to continue its aggression. Yet, the victims are the Palestinian civilians who have long lived under occupation,” he said.

Sukamta urged the Indonesian government, along with the member countries of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and ASEAN, to take concrete steps to pressure the UN Security Council to stop the Israeli aggression.

“We must continue to push for a halt to the Israeli attacks and bring Israel to the International Criminal Court (ICC). There must be no impunity for the perpetrators of genocide,” he stated.

The DPR member from the Yogyakarta electoral district also affirmed Indonesia’s consistent position of fully supporting the Palestinian struggle for independence from the outset.

“Our constitution clearly states that colonialism must be abolished. Indonesia’s free and active foreign policy obligates us to be at the forefront in defending oppressed nations, including Palestine,” he said.

Sukamta concluded his statement by calling on the Indonesian public to continue providing prayers, moral support, and humanitarian aid to the Palestinian people.

“This tragedy is a call to our humanitarian conscience. Therefore, we must not tire of speaking out and defending Palestine until its independence is achieved,” he concluded. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

