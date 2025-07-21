Over 900 Palestinians Killed by Starvation, Dozens More Slain in Aid Attacks

Gaza, MINA – The Ministry of Health in Gaza confirmed that over 900 Palestinians, including 71 children, have died due to hunger and malnutrition since the beginning of Israel’s war of extermination on the besieged Strip. More than 6,000 others have been injured while seeking access to basic necessities like food and medicine, Palestine Chronicle reported.

In a particularly deadly attack on Sunday morning, Israeli forces killed 62 Palestinians in the Al-Sudaniya area northwest of Gaza City. Of the dead, 58 were civilians trying to receive humanitarian aid. Another 60 individuals were wounded, according to medical sources.

The Health Ministry accused Israel of using starvation as a weapon, warning that a catastrophic famine is now endangering over two million people. It said the deliberate prevention of food and medicine deliveries has led to a total collapse of Gaza’s healthcare system.

“The world has turned a deaf ear to the cries of Gaza’s starving children,” said the Ministry in an urgent appeal demanding immediate international pressure on Israel to open aid corridors.

Among the most heartbreaking incidents was the death of four-year-old Razan Abu Zaher, who succumbed to complications from severe malnutrition at Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital. In Khan Yunis, three-month-old Yahya Fadi Al-Najjar also died from hunger due to a lack of milk and substitutes, despite emergency care at Nasser Hospital.

Even journalists are suffering. Mohammed Abu Saada, a Palestinian reporter, was admitted to Al-Shifa Hospital after collapsing from extreme hunger.

Doctors warn that hospital staff and patients in Gaza have gone 24 hours without food. The collapse of health facilities is now accelerating the risk of death for the sick and wounded.

The Gaza NGO Network also issued an urgent call on behalf of around 100 people with disabilities trapped in Deir al-Balah without access to food or proper care.

Meanwhile, Israeli forces continue to target areas where humanitarian aid is distributed. On Sunday, 51 Palestinians were killed in another attack in Al-Sudaniya, with dozens more injured. In Rafah, two more civilians were killed as Israeli troops opened fire near an aid center.

In the eastern Gaza neighborhood of Shuja’iyya, Israeli tanks shelled residential areas and destroyed homes, intensifying the suffering of displaced residents.

The crisis escalated further as Israeli warplanes flew low over Gaza City. Israeli army spokesperson Avichay Adraee issued evacuation orders for southwest Deir al-Balah, urging residents, including those in displacement camps, to flee to Al-Mawasi in the south.

Israeli broadcaster Kan described the evacuation as unprecedented and suggested it signaled a broader ground invasion into central Gaza, where many displaced families have sought shelter.

Since October 7, 2023, more than 198,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children have been killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza. Over 11,000 remain missing.

Humanitarian groups warn that Gaza is suffering from the worst famine in its history, with Israeli policies of collective punishment pushing the enclave toward full-scale collapse. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

