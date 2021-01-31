Indonesian Government to Develop Islamic Finance Industry

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesian Minister of state-owned enterprises (BUMN) and Chairman of the Islamic Economic Community (MES), Erick Tohir, said that he would carry out various programs to advance Islamic finance. He is committed to trying to realize the program, from industrial development to Islamic finance.

Erick explained that there are four work programs he will carry out with MES administrators. The four programs start from increasing the halal industry market.

“Because we have a large market, when our market can be held, of course going abroad will have an easier foundation,” said Erick in his speech on Saturday.

Furthermore, he would develop a digital-based Islamic financial industry, especially financial technology (fintech) which is currently developing. Erick will also encourage investment that is friendly to entrepreneurs in the regions to reduce the gap between entrepreneurs.

He also admitted that he would conduct sharia economic development, starting from rural communities. This is so that the Islamic economy in society has a strong foundation.

To realize the program, the management of MES is currently filled with many figures. Noted figures who entered the MES board include the vice president, ministers, heads of state institutions, and other well-known figures.

“With a management structure filled with professionals with various backgrounds, this will make MES more adaptive, flexible and strong,” he said. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)