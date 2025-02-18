Indonesia Hospital in North Gaza Treats Hundreds of Patients Daily

Gaza, MINA – The Emergency Room (ER) at Indonesia Hospital (RSI) in Beit Lahia, North Gaza, which opened on February 1, 2025, is currently treating around 100-150 patients every day.

The 7th Emergency Medical Team (EMT) from MER-C, which includes four medical volunteers—two internal medicine specialists, Dr. Hadiki Habi and Dr. Ni Nyoman Indirawati Kusuma, a neurosurgeon, Dr. Eka Budhi Satyawardhana, and nurse Puren Prasetiyadi are helping with the ER services at Indonesia Hospital.

Dr. Hadiki Habib, head of the 7th EMT, shared that the patients treated include those with chronic conditions that have worsened, such as respiratory infections, heart failure, uncontrolled diabetes, and hypertension, as well as injuries from domestic accidents and shootings in the buffer zone by occupying soldiers.

“The team works five days a week, from 9 AM to 6 PM. Any cases that need to be hospitalized are referred to hospitals in Gaza City,” he said.

He also mentioned that North Gaza is becoming more crowded. With the current refugee situation and limited access to food, housing, and clean water, many health issues are emerging. This makes additional healthcare facilities even more necessary. []

