Indonesia Encourages Sport Tourism in Bali

Bali, MINA – Indonesian Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy Sandiaga Salahuddin Uno hopes that more sports tourism-based activities can be held in Bali to help revive the local community’s economy.

“We have just participated in the revival of Bali’s tourism and economy. We also contributed to the Governor’s Cup charity cup activity and saw the enthusiasm of creative and creative actors, which turned out to be 70 percent coming from outside Bali,” said Sandiaga while attending the 2022 Bali Governor’s Cup Golf Tournament for Charity in the Nusa Dua area, Badung Regency on Saturday, as quoted from Republika Online.

He said the activity was held in the hope that it could be part of the government’s alignment with the increasing number of sports tourism-based events, especially in the Bali area.

Bali Provincial Government is also preparing to develop a sprint rally and speed rally circuit which will be built on a 150-200 hectare land, which is managed by the Sangiang Regional Plantation Company in Jembrana Regency.

The development of sports-based tourism infrastructure in the Jembrana area was carried out because Bali has a combination of beautiful nature and unique cultural richness, so it is very potential if sport tourism is developed.

“Sport tourism is not only presented in Badung, but also in Jembrana, because we have initiated a circuit that will later use our DAK. We will build it together in Jembrana Regency and hopefully this will also be a signal of economic revival,” said Sandiaga.

He explained that one circuit is projected to absorb around 300 workers. This is of course very much needed during the pandemic to revive the economy in order to prepare for the G20 Summit.

“Besides, I was told that Oceanman will be back in the title in June in Sanur, but the most interesting thing is the World Cup For Ocean Open Water Swimming, I was told it is the end of the year, this is world class and it is possible to be present in Bali. So, at the same time as part of the economic revival for Bali along with better control of the Covid-19 pandemic,” said Sandiaga. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)