Indonesia Declares August 18, National Holiday

3 hours ago

3 hours ago

Jakarta, MINA – The Indonesian government has designated August 18, 2025, as an additional national holiday, providing more opportunity for the public to celebrate the 80th Anniversary of Indonesia’s Independence Day.

The announcement was made by Deputy Minister of State Secretary Juri Ardiantoro during a press conference at the Presidential Office in Central Jakarta on Friday.

“The government will make August 18, 2025, one day after the commemoration ceremony and the ‘Karnaval Kemerdekaan’ (Independence Carnival) public festivities, a day off,” Juri told the media.

According to Juri, this policy aims to encourage greater public participation in various independence celebrations, including traditional competitions, community activities, and other forms of cultural expression. He emphasized that these celebrations should be filled with optimism, togetherness, and a drive for creativity towards a prosperous and advanced nation.

“We hope that traditional community competitions can be revived and linked to the spirit of building togetherness. This is not just entertainment but a means to strengthen solidarity and nationalistic spirit,” Juri stated.

The Deputy Minister of State Secretary also urged all elements of the nation, from central and regional government agencies and educational institutions to the private sector, to participate in enlivening the 80th Republic of Indonesia Independence Day. Participation can include raising the Red and White flag, installing decorative banners (umbul-umbul), and other independence decorations in their respective environments.

“These celebrations and festivities should not only occur at the national level but also reach every corner of the regions. Therefore, we invite all communities to actively enliven the spirit of independence in their surroundings,” he added.

With the designation of an additional holiday on Monday, August 18, the public will have more time to gather with family and participate in social activities that promote national values. [Shibgho]

News Channel

About Us