India, Pakistan and Bangladesh Celebrate Eid al-Adha on Saturday, August 1

New Delhi, MINA – India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh celebrate Eid al-Adha 1441 on Saturday August 1.

Syed Ahmed Bukhari, Imam Shahi of the Jama Mosque announced after the month was not seen on Tuesday.

Muslims in India, must pray Eid al-Adha in their homes, according to guidelines by the state government, because it still limits Coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier, Darul Uloom Deoband Islamic Boarding House in Kashmir had written a letter to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, asking him to allow prayers on Eid al-Adha in the open field, while still following the health protocol.

Pakistan also announced the Eid al-Adha on 1 August announced by the Chairman of the Ruet-e-Hilal Central Committee Mufti Muneebur Rehman.

Bangladesh National Month Observation Committee announced the same thing, Eid al-Adha on Saturday. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

