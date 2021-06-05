Gaza Resistance Confronts Dozens of drones and Downs a Number

Gaza, MINA – The Palestinian resistance confronted dozens of drones that suddenly attacked eastern Gaza City, and downed a number of them on Friday.

Sources said that a large number of drones attacked at dawn the eastern areas of Gaza City, especially the neighborhoods of Al-Shujaiya, Al-Zaytoun and Al-Sabra, at very low altitudes, where the resistance men dealt with them with fire, Quds Press reported.

The sources indicated that the resistance men and citizens fired automatic and heavy rifles at these planes, and shot down a number of them.

According to the same sources, the Palestinian resistance factions circulated to their leaders and members, taking the highest degree of caution and urgently changing their locations, fearing that it was a planned assassination .

And the Palestinian resistance asked the citizens, to close the windows of their homes to prevent the entry of these suicide planes to it.

The planes left the Gaza Strip, after flying inside the Strip for half an hour, amid heavy gunfire. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)