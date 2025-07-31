SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Gaza Death Toll Reaches 60,239, Majority Women and Children

26 minutes ago

Israeli attacks continue on Gaza (Photo by Ali Jadallah)
Gaza, MINA – The death toll in the Gaza Strip has climbed to 60,239, with the majority being women and children, since the beginning of Israel’s ongoing military aggression on October 7, 2023, according to medical sources on Thursday, Wafa reported.

The same sources confirmed that 146,894 people have been injured, while many others remain trapped under rubble or in areas unreachable by ambulance and civil defense teams.

In the past 24 hours alone, 101 bodies and 625 injured individuals were brought to hospitals across the Gaza Strip, highlighting the continued escalation of violence. Since March 18, when the Israeli military violated the ceasefire agreement, at least 9,071 people have been killed and 34,853 wounded.

Tragically, civilians waiting for humanitarian assistance remain frequent targets. On Thursday, Israeli occupation forces (IOF) killed four people near the Al-Shakoush aid center north of Rafah, and 15 more civilians, mostly children, were killed when IOF struck a crowd near an aid distribution point on Salah al-Din Street, south of Wadi Gaza.

Medical staff confirmed that 81 aid seekers were killed and 666 wounded over the past 24 hours alone. The total number of aid-seeking victims brought to hospitals has now reached 1,320 killed and 8,818 injured.

Despite calls for a ceasefire and growing international condemnation, Israel continues its devastating war on Gaza. The humanitarian situation remains dire, with thousands of lives at risk amid a collapsed healthcare system, infrastructure destruction, and ongoing bombardments. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

