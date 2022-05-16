Hanadi Al-Halawani Affirms That Palestine Will Remain Free, Arab, and Islamic

Jerusalem, MINA – Jerusalemite activist Hanadi Al-Halawani confirmed during her speech at the conference condemning the establishment of Israel, organized by the Al-Aqsa Working Group, that the Palestinians are still living the Nakba every day despite the passing of 74 years.

Al-Halawani said that “the Palestinian people face Israeli violations and attacks against them on a daily basis. This morning, the prisoner’s brother Zakariak al-Zubaidi, who managed to escape from Gilboa prison, was killed last year, while the Palestinian journalist Sherine Abu Aqleh was murdered a few days ago.”

Jerusalemite Al-Halawani explained that although she is a resident of Al-Aqsa Mosque, she is deprived of praying in Al-Aqsa while she is far away, in addition to being prevented from practicing religious and educational activities inside the courtyards of Al-Aqsa Mosque.

She pointed out that there are prisoners inside the prisons of the occupation who are on an open hunger strike, demanding their freedom and the freedom of the Palestinian prisoners and the Palestinian people from the oppression of the occupation, where they are arrested without charge and for an unknown sentence.

The Jerusalemite activist added that the violations of the occupation are not limited to the living Palestinians, but the dead, as hundreds of graves were demolished, the latest of which was the Yusufiya cemetery.

Al-Halawani stated that the occupation proves its existence by replacing the settlers in the Palestinian lands and displacing the original Palestinian citizens, the owners of the land, but Palestine will remain an Arab and Islamic state despite all the attempts of the Israeli occupation to Judaize it.

She denounced the scene of the occupation’s attack on the funeral of the martyr journalist Sherine Abu Aqleh and its storming of the hospital where Abu Aqila’s body was located. She said that despite this terrible scene, the Palestinians proved their adherence to the Palestinian right and the Palestinian truth.

In conclusion, Al-Halawani stressed that Jerusalem will remain the eternal capital of Palestine, and Palestine will remain free, Arab and Islamic, despite the continuous attempts of the occupation to obliterate the Palestinian presence, and that the liberation of Palestine is very soon. (LKG/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)