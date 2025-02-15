Budget for Indonesian Citizens Protection Program Abroad Cut by IDR 65 Billion

Jakarta, MINA – The Indonesian government has reduced the budget for the protection of Indonesian citizens (WNI) abroad by around IDR 65 billion as part of its national budget efficiency efforts.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Kemlu) initially proposed a budget of IDR 288 billion for the program from its total budget of IDR 9.9 trillion. However, the government has cut IDR 2.03 trillion from Kemlu’s allocation.

This budget cut has raised concerns among members of the House of Representatives (DPR), who worry that it may affect the performance of diplomats and services for Indonesian citizens overseas.

“The budget cut should not compromise the protection of WNI abroad,” said Abraham Sridjaja, a member of Commission I of the DPR. He pointed out that several Indonesian embassies abroad are already struggling to provide adequate services due to insufficient funding.

Previously, President Prabowo Subianto issued Presidential Instruction No. 1 of 2025, mandating budget efficiency across ministries, agencies, and regional transfers.

The government aims to achieve budget savings of Rp306.69 trillion for the 2025 fiscal year. This policy is intended to maintain fiscal stability and enhance the effectiveness and efficiency of state spending.[]

