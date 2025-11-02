BKSAP Reaffirms the Principle of Collaboration in the Struggle to Liberate Al-Aqsa and Palestine

Jakarta, MINA – The Chairman of the Inter-Parliamentary Cooperation Agency (BKSAP) of the Indonesian House of Representatives, Mardani Ali Sera, emphasized that the struggle for the liberation of Al-Aqsa Mosque and the independence of Palestine must continue to be strengthened through the spirit of collaboration and solidarity among the Muslim community.

“BKSAP upholds the principle of collaboration in the ongoing efforts to liberate Al-Aqsa and Palestine,” Mardani said in his remarks at the opening ceremony of Palestine Solidarity Month (BSP) held at the Indonesian House of Representatives (DPR RI) Building in Jakarta on Saturday.

The event, themed “United Action to Rebuild Gaza, for the Liberation of Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Independence of Palestine,” was attended by various national and international figures, including representatives from the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs; Prof. Sudarnoto Abdul Hakim, Chairman of the MUI’s Foreign Relations and International Cooperation Department; Ustaz Zaitun Rasmin, Chairman of Wahdah Islamiyah; ambassadors from several Muslim countries; Palestinian humanitarian activists; Palestinian students in Indonesia; and other inter-organizational leaders.

Mardani stressed that peace agreements often discussed in international forums have yet to deliver justice. “Those peace deals are not built on justice—they are largely pro-Israel. However, if such agreements can stop the genocide in Palestine, we must support them. Still, the struggle must continue,” he asserted.

He added that support for the Palestinian people is not only an act of humanitarian solidarity but also a moral duty and a responsibility of faith. “May our contributions to this struggle help ease the suffering of the Palestinian people and count as good deeds when we are held accountable in the Hereafter,” he said.

The Palestine Solidarity Month serves as an important moment for all elements of the Indonesian nation to reaffirm their commitment to defending Palestine’s independence and preserving the sanctity of Al-Aqsa Mosque, a symbol of unity for Muslims around the world.[]

