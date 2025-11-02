SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

BKSAP Reaffirms the Principle of Collaboration in the Struggle to Liberate Al-Aqsa and Palestine

Nia Kurnia Editor : Sajadi - 3 hours ago

3 hours ago

7 Views ㅤ

Jakarta, Saturday (Nov 1, 2025). (Photo: BSP 2025 Committee Documentation)

Jakarta, MINA – The Chairman of the Inter-Parliamentary Cooperation Agency (BKSAP) of the Indonesian House of Representatives, Mardani Ali Sera, emphasized that the struggle for the liberation of Al-Aqsa Mosque and the independence of Palestine must continue to be strengthened through the spirit of collaboration and solidarity among the Muslim community.

BKSAP upholds the principle of collaboration in the ongoing efforts to liberate Al-Aqsa and Palestine,” Mardani said in his remarks at the opening ceremony of Palestine Solidarity Month (BSP) held at the Indonesian House of Representatives (DPR RI) Building in Jakarta on Saturday.

The event, themed “United Action to Rebuild Gaza, for the Liberation of Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Independence of Palestine,” was attended by various national and international figures, including representatives from the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs; Prof. Sudarnoto Abdul Hakim, Chairman of the MUI’s Foreign Relations and International Cooperation Department; Ustaz Zaitun Rasmin, Chairman of Wahdah Islamiyah; ambassadors from several Muslim countries; Palestinian humanitarian activists; Palestinian students in Indonesia; and other inter-organizational leaders.

Mardani stressed that peace agreements often discussed in international forums have yet to deliver justice. “Those peace deals are not built on justice—they are largely pro-Israel. However, if such agreements can stop the genocide in Palestine, we must support them. Still, the struggle must continue,” he asserted.

He added that support for the Palestinian people is not only an act of humanitarian solidarity but also a moral duty and a responsibility of faith. “May our contributions to this struggle help ease the suffering of the Palestinian people and count as good deeds when we are held accountable in the Hereafter,” he said.

The Palestine Solidarity Month serves as an important moment for all elements of the Indonesian nation to reaffirm their commitment to defending Palestine’s independence and preserving the sanctity of Al-Aqsa Mosque, a symbol of unity for Muslims around the world.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)



Indonesia

MUI Trains 4,000 Standardized Preachers to Promote Moderate and Inclusive Islam

  • Saturday, 1 November 2025 - 13:30 WIB
Indonesia

Indonesia Launches Palestine Solidarity Month 2025, Calls for Collective Humanitarian Effort to Rebuild Gaza

  • 17 hours ago
Indonesia

Palestine Unites Muslim Ummah

  • 18 hours ago
Palestine

Israel Accused of Blocking Humanitarian Aid to Gaza

  • 9 hours ago
Israeli army kill Palestinians in Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Gaza Death Toll Rises to 68,858 Amid Ongoing Israeli Aggression

  • 11 hours ago
International

Turkish Foreign Minister Meets Hamas Political Bureau Members in Istanbul

  • 2 hours ago
Indonesia

VR 360° Gaza Genocide Footage Highlights Opening of Palestine Solidarity Month 2025

  • 10 hours ago
ICRC ambulance in Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Hamas Offers to Recover Remains of Israeli Hostages Inside Gaza’s “Yellow Line”

  • 9 hours ago
Asia

Saudi Arabia Reduces Umrah Visa Validity to 30 Days

  • 6 hours ago
Indonesia

AWG Pekalongan Raises Indonesian and Palestinian Flags at the Summit of Mount Anjir

  • 5 hours ago

News Channel

About Us