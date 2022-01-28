BJ Habibie Floating Mosque in Parepare City

Parepare, MINA – Mayor of Parepare, Taufan Pawe said BJ Habibie Floating Mosque which is being built will be able to accommodate 1,000 worshipers and support the religious tourism sector in Parepare City, South Sulawesi Province (South Sulawesi).

“The construction of this mosque uses the regional incentive fund (DID) reward budget and the first phase has been completed,” said Taufan Pawe to the press on Thursday, regarding the development of the mosque construction to commemorate the 3rd President of the Republic of Indonesia who was born in Parepare City.

The BJ Habibie Floating Mosque is located on Jalan Mattirotasi, West Bacukiki District, Parepare City.

The first phase of construction has been completed, he continued, just waiting for the second phase as the final completion.

According to Taufan, the BJ Habibie Floating Mosque is built to be 85 meters high not far from the Mattirotasi Beach embankment using 300 piles of varying heights.

The main building can accommodate 700 worshipers and in the courtyard of the mosque it can accommodate 300 worshipers.

The construction of the mosque received serious attention, because it was not only related to the beauty of the mosque, but the function of the mosque as it should have been implemented properly. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)