6.4 Magnitude Earthquake Rocks Papua, Causes Building Damage

sajadi - 1 hour ago

1 hour ago

4 Views

Jakarta, MINA – A 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck the Sarmi Regency of Papua and surrounding areas, reportedly causing damage to buildings on Tuesday afternoon.

“Based on reports from the community, this earthquake caused damage in Sarmi, but there are no further reports,” said Daryono, Director of BMKG’s Center for Earthquakes and Tsunamis, in Jakarta on Tuesday.

He explained that the quake was centered on land at a depth of 38 kilometers, approximately 4 kilometers southeast of Sarmi, Papua.

The tremors were felt for a short time in several areas with an intensity of up to IV MMI (Modified Mercalli Intensity), where vibrations are felt by most people and many are awakened. The shaking was also felt in Sarmi, as well as in Jayapura City and Wamena with an intensity of II MMI.

BMKG detected at least four aftershocks, with the strongest measuring between 5.1 and 4.1 magnitude.

Based on a preliminary seismological analysis, the shallow earthquake, which was caused by activity on the Mamberamo Thrust Belt, does not have the potential to cause a tsunami.

BMKG is urging residents to check their homes for any damage from the tremors before re-entering them. The agency also recommends that people increase their vigilance, follow local government guidelines, and not be swayed by unsubstantiated rumors until a full analysis of the event is released by BMKG. [Shibgho]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

