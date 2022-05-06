3 Israelis Killed and 6 Injured in Shooting and Stabbing Attack East of Tel Aviv

Tel Aviv, MINA – The Israeli public radio officially announced that 3 Israeli settlers were killed in the stabbing attack that took place in the “Elad” area east of Tel Aviv, as a result of a stabbing attack carried out by Palestinians against Israeli settlers.

The Israeli public radio said that the stabbing operation in the “Elad” area resulted in the killing of 3 Israeli settlers, and the injury of 6 others, 2 of whom are in a hopeless condition, after Israeli settlers were attacked with a machete, and the perpetrators is still free until this moment, MINA’ s Contributor in Palestine reported it on Friday.

The Israeli police demanded that Elad residents stay in their homes and close the doors, for fear of the presence of other perpetrators in the place.

The Hebrew Kan channel said that 6 Israeli settlers were hit with an axe, 4 of them are in serious condition, 2 of them are in hopeless condition.

The occupation police said in an initial statement that the operation in Elad was carried out by two people, one with a gun and the other with a axe.

Meanwhile, the Israeli Hadashot reported that extensive combing operations were carried out in the area in search of other injuries, and that there were a number of panic injuries. (TKG/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)