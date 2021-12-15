27 Palestinians Become Homeless After Israeli Demolishing Order

Jerusalem, MINA – The Israeli occupation forced the Palestinian Nassar family to demolish three houses, today, Wednesday, in the town of Silwan in occupied Jerusalem.

In the morning, Mazen Nassar, Mohammad Zaid Nassar and Mohammad Fadl Nassar began demolishing their three apartments for which a demolition order was issued by the Israeli municipality. The apartments’ area ranges between 100 and 130 square meters.

The occupation municipality gave them until December 31 to forcibly demolish the apartments, otherwise each apartment owner will be fined 80,000 shekels, MINA’s Contributor in Gaza reported.

11 people live in Mazen Nassar’s apartment, while 8 live in Muhammad Zaid’s apartment, and 8 live in Muhammad Fadl’s house, so 27 members of Nassar’s family have become homeless.

Mazen Muhammad Nassar said that these three apartments, out of 6 apartments for the same family, were subjected to demolition orders, as the occupation municipality granted the families until the end of this December, to demolish the six apartments.

He explained that the six apartments belong to him and his brothers and sisters, and they are built on land belonging to the family, which their father bought in the eighties. However, the occupation municipality issued an order to confiscate the land on which the apartments were built in the nineties to establish Israeli schools on it.

He pointed out that more than seventy members of the Nassar family live in these six apartments, some of them were built 10 years ago, and others 19 years ago.

Nassar stressed that one of the apartments was built 25 years ago, and has a building permit, yet an order was issued for its demolition by the occupation municipality . (LKG/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)